Spine Implant Market Is Likely To Expand From 2020-2024 with Regional Demand Remarkable Growth and Forecast Research Report

The report titled “Global Spine Implant Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024)” provides an analysis of the global spine implant market in terms of value and segments. The report also includes analysis of the market in terms of value for regions of the US, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global spine implant market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global spine implant market is a highly fragmented market with presence of nearly 400 spinal companies. Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), NuVasive, Globus Medical and Stryker Corporation. are some of the players that have been profiled in this report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

Company Coverage

Medtronic Plc

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

NuVasive

Globus Medical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Spinal implants are devices used by surgeons for the treatment of deformity, stabilization and strengthening the spine, and facilitate fusion. Disorders treated via spinal implants encompass degenerative disc disease, scoliosis, kyphosis, spondylolisthesis, and fracture. They can split into two categories namely fusion and non fusion.

The global spine implant market can be split on the basis of material, technology, product and procedure. On the basis of material, the market can be segmented into titanium, titanium alloy, steel and plastic. The market is divided into fusion and fixation technology, Vertebral compression fracture treatment and motion preservation technologies on the basis of technology. On the basis of products, the market is categories into spinal fusion devices, non fusion devices, spinal bone stimulators, vertebral compression fracture treatment devices and spinal biologics, Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and open surgery are the sub segments of the spine implant industry under the procedure segment.

The global spine implant market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as spike in obese population, escalating demand for MIS, rising geriatric population and hike in healthcare expenditure. Dependency of sales on adequate reimbursement from third parties and safety issues are the factors that pose a challenge to the market.

Titanium and porous implants, expandable cages, robotics/ enabling technologies, novel product launches and spike in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity are some of the trends existing in the market.

