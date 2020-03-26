New report offers analysis on the Foodservice Equipment Market

The research report focuses on “Foodservice Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. The Foodservice Equipment Market research report has been presented by the Foodservice Equipment Market platform in a very unambiguous and edifying format such that the people can have easy accessibility to all the vital information required to gain complete awareness of the market. Our platform has the Foodservice Equipment Market research report bifurcated on the basis of product categories, financial fluctuations, end-users, use, and others for making the entire study of the Foodservice Equipment Market simple and plain. The Foodservice Equipment Market data on the industrial players’ dominance is clearly mentioned. All the calculative and analytical data are were well and trouble-free pattern penciled down in the dossier.

the demand for clean, hygienic, nutritious, and indulgent food, eventually triggering a transformation in the foodservice equipment industry. Restaurant owners are increasingly incorporating innovative equipment in order to cater to ever-growing consumer demands. A new trend in market includes using energy-efficient, advanced technology equipment in restaurant kitchens.

Inclination towards grab-and-go food

One of the most popular trends in the foodservice industry today, is grab-and-go or takeaway food. Consumers are increasingly preferring pick-up grab-and-go foodservice as an added convenience to cope with a fast-paced lifestyle. This alternative over conventional restaurants, offers a higher and faster food accessibility level. A growing trend of takeaway food among consumers in developed as well as developing countries is foreseen to strengthen the FSE market in fast-casual restaurant settings.

Technology integration in food settings

Serving the generation Z consumers is the new challenge for the FSE industry; use of customized foodservice equipment is a growing trend in market. Moreover, free Wi-Fi, online food ordering facility, digital menu boards and tables, and many increasing technological additions are included in various restaurants.

Cooking equipment to gain high traction in the years to follow

Cooking equipment segment in the product type category is anticipated to reflect high growth potential in the coming years. The segment stood at a value higher than US$ 10 Bn in 2017 and dominated the global market with respect to higher market share. It is likely to lead the global market throughout the period of assessment with a high market valuation and is estimated to reach more than US$ 16 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. The cooking equipment segment is poised to register a value CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Grills to largely contribute to the growth of the cooking equipment segment

Cooking equipment segment is further categorized into grills, fryers, ovens, toasters and others. The grills sub segment in this category is expected to highly contribute to the growth of the parent segment with a high market valuation. In 2017, grills reflected a value of around US$ 3200 Mn and is anticipated to reach a value of more than US$ 5400 Mn by the end of the assessment period. Additionally, the grills sub segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

