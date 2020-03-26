Glaucoma Market Analysis With Key Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts To 2026 |Glaukos, New World Medical, Ellex Medical Lasers

Complete study of the global Glaucoma market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Glaucoma industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Glaucoma production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Glaucoma market include _, Novartis, Glaukos, New World Medical, Ellex Medical Lasers, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health（BHC）, Topcon, Lumenis, Allergan, Nidek, HAAG-Streit Holding, Essilor International, Hoya, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Sonomed Escalon, HumanOptics, PhysIOL, Calhoun Vision Center, RISI

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Glaucoma industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Glaucoma manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Glaucoma industry.

Global Glaucoma Market Segment By Type:

Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries, Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries

Global Glaucoma Market Segment By Application:

Eye Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Outpatient Surgical Centers

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Glaucoma industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glaucoma market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glaucoma industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glaucoma market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glaucoma market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glaucoma market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Glaucoma

1.1 Glaucoma Market Overview

1.1.1 Glaucoma Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Glaucoma Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Glaucoma Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Glaucoma Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Glaucoma Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Glaucoma Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Glaucoma Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Glaucoma Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Glaucoma Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Glaucoma Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Glaucoma Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Glaucoma Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Glaucoma Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Glaucoma Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Glaucoma Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Glaucoma Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries

2.5 Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries 3 Glaucoma Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Glaucoma Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glaucoma Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Glaucoma Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Eye Hospitals

3.5 Ophthalmology Clinics

3.6 Outpatient Surgical Centers 4 Global Glaucoma Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Glaucoma Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glaucoma as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glaucoma Market

4.4 Global Top Players Glaucoma Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Glaucoma Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Glaucoma Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Novartis

5.1.1 Novartis Profile

5.1.2 Novartis Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Novartis Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Novartis Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Novartis Recent Developments

5.2 Glaukos

5.2.1 Glaukos Profile

5.2.2 Glaukos Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Glaukos Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Glaukos Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Glaukos Recent Developments

5.3 New World Medical

5.5.1 New World Medical Profile

5.3.2 New World Medical Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 New World Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 New World Medical Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Ellex Medical Lasers Recent Developments

5.4 Ellex Medical Lasers

5.4.1 Ellex Medical Lasers Profile

5.4.2 Ellex Medical Lasers Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Ellex Medical Lasers Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Ellex Medical Lasers Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Ellex Medical Lasers Recent Developments

5.5 Abbott Laboratories

5.5.1 Abbott Laboratories Profile

5.5.2 Abbott Laboratories Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Abbott Laboratories Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments

5.6 Johnson & Johnson

5.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

5.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

5.7 Bausch Health（BHC）

5.7.1 Bausch Health（BHC） Profile

5.7.2 Bausch Health（BHC） Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Bausch Health（BHC） Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Bausch Health（BHC） Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Bausch Health（BHC） Recent Developments

5.8 Topcon

5.8.1 Topcon Profile

5.8.2 Topcon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Topcon Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Topcon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Topcon Recent Developments

5.9 Lumenis

5.9.1 Lumenis Profile

5.9.2 Lumenis Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Lumenis Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Lumenis Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Lumenis Recent Developments

5.10 Allergan

5.10.1 Allergan Profile

5.10.2 Allergan Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Allergan Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Allergan Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Allergan Recent Developments

5.11 Nidek

5.11.1 Nidek Profile

5.11.2 Nidek Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Nidek Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Nidek Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Nidek Recent Developments

5.12 HAAG-Streit Holding

5.12.1 HAAG-Streit Holding Profile

5.12.2 HAAG-Streit Holding Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 HAAG-Streit Holding Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 HAAG-Streit Holding Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 HAAG-Streit Holding Recent Developments

5.13 Essilor International

5.13.1 Essilor International Profile

5.13.2 Essilor International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Essilor International Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Essilor International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Essilor International Recent Developments

5.14 Hoya

5.14.1 Hoya Profile

5.14.2 Hoya Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Hoya Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Hoya Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Hoya Recent Developments

5.15 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

5.15.1 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Profile

5.15.2 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Recent Developments

5.16 Carl Zeiss Meditec

5.16.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec Profile

5.16.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Carl Zeiss Meditec Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec Recent Developments

5.17 Sonomed Escalon

5.17.1 Sonomed Escalon Profile

5.17.2 Sonomed Escalon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Sonomed Escalon Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Sonomed Escalon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Sonomed Escalon Recent Developments

5.18 HumanOptics

5.18.1 HumanOptics Profile

5.18.2 HumanOptics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 HumanOptics Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 HumanOptics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 HumanOptics Recent Developments

5.19 PhysIOL

5.19.1 PhysIOL Profile

5.19.2 PhysIOL Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 PhysIOL Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 PhysIOL Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 PhysIOL Recent Developments

5.20 Calhoun Vision Center

5.20.1 Calhoun Vision Center Profile

5.20.2 Calhoun Vision Center Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Calhoun Vision Center Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Calhoun Vision Center Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Calhoun Vision Center Recent Developments

5.21 RISI

5.21.1 RISI Profile

5.21.2 RISI Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.21.3 RISI Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 RISI Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.21.5 RISI Recent Developments 6 North America Glaucoma by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Glaucoma Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Glaucoma Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Glaucoma by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Glaucoma Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Glaucoma Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Glaucoma by Players and by Application

8.1 China Glaucoma Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Glaucoma Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Glaucoma by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Glaucoma Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Glaucoma Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Glaucoma by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Glaucoma Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Glaucoma Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Glaucoma by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Glaucoma Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Glaucoma Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Glaucoma Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

