Cloud-based VDI Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2023

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) deals with hosting various desktop machines on a single virtual machine, which is connected on a centralized server. Cloud-based VDI enables the access to these machines from any remote location through the internet.

Increase in adoption of handheld devices & smartphones for enterprise computing drives the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for virtualization and increase in adoption of cloud services fuel the market growth. However, high initial capital expenditure for setting up the infrastructure restrains the market growth. Conversely, increase in demand for desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) and rise in adoption of hybrid cloud solutions are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

Some of the key players of Cloud-based VDI Market:

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. LTD, Rackspace, Inc., and VMware.

The cloud-based VDI market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, end user and region. Based on deployment model, the market is classified into public, private, and hybrid. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium enterprise (SMEs) and large enterprise. Depending on end user, it is categorized BFSI, education, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and others. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global Cloud-based VDI Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

