Electrical House (E-House) Market is expected to reach CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025 | Top Leaders: AG, ABB, Eaton Corporation, CG Power, Electroinnova, TGOOD etc…

Electrical House (E-House) Market is anticipated to worth USD 1,547 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025. The Global Electric House Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to the factors such as the cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and ease of installation of e houses.

Electrical House (E-House), is also referred to as Power House. It is a prefabricated walk-in modular outdoor enclosure to house a medium voltage and low voltage switchgear as well as auxiliary equipment. E-Houses are an alternative option to implement a sustainable and flexible power supply solution that is furthermore fast and easy to install. It is a prefabricated electrical building, fully equipped with products from a comprehensive portfolio of medium-voltage switchgear, low voltage switchboards, busbar trunking systems, and auxiliary equipment. Hence, it is the optimal approach to install electrical power and control equipment for a fast and reliable power supply.

Moreover, the market of E-House is boosting due to its usage for plant balancing of fossil and renewable energy, as a reliable power supply for critical processes, for grid coupling, as well as for the grid connection of electrical energy storage systems. They provide the solution for all individual project requirements regarding Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) conditions. The global market is witnessing prominent growth due to multiple advantages such as high versatility, space-saving designs, and optimized operations. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of electricity and the need for reliable power supply fuels the growth of the e-house market in the developed countries over the forecast period.

Global E-House Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Siemens AG, ABB, Eaton Corporation, CG Power, Electroinnova, TGOOD, Elgin Power Solutions, Meidensha, Aktif Group, EKOS Group, Delta Star, Electroinnova Instalaciones y Mantenimientos S.L, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric, Meidensha, WEG, Powell Industries, Matelec Group, PME Power Solutions, Efacec, and Zest WEG Group are prominent players in the E-house market. Key players are focusing on inorganic strategies such as contracts and agreements to enhance their product offerings and expand their businesses. For instance, HomeSphere has partnered with Siemens, one of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, to provide its builders access to convenient and efficient power distribution solutions.

Mobile Substation is expected to be the most dominating product segment of the Global Electrical House market over the forthcoming period.

Mobile substations expected to hold the dominant share of the e-house market during the forecast period as it can be handy for emergency response as a backup unit. E-Houses are customized, pre-assembled, and pre-tested modular power substations. It works as a backup for disaster response, which can ensure a quick power supply and faster recovery during an incident. Moreover, transportability, short gear up and commissioning time, reduced mechanical footprint, and no civil work requirement are the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the mobile substation product segment of the global e-house market over the forecast period. They have been installed in large numbers throughout the globe in industry and infrastructure, and for network operators.

The Middle East & Africa Region Is Expected To Be Fastest Growing Region of the Global Electrical House Market over the Forthcoming Period

The market in the Middle East and Africa region will exhibit persistent growth throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as increased demand from mining, oil, gas, metal industries, and swift electrification, etc. Moreover, data centers, utilities, and various other applications also require e-houses to a certain extent.

Also, the increasing consumption of electricity and the need for reliable power supply fuels the growth of the e house market in the region of North America. South America is one of the prominent markets for e house with the utility sector and industrial applications being the primary areas of its consumption. Furthermore, the major factors driving the market in the Asia Pacific region are the increased investment in the power generation & distribution sector, especially in China and India. The addition of a huge rail and road network will also give a major boost for the electric house market in the region over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

Fixed E-House

Mobile Substation

By Voltage

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

By Application

Oil & Gas

Minerals

Mine & Metals

Power Utilities

Railways

Marine

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Electrical House (E-house) market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

