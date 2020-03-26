Sales Forecast of Personal Finance App Indicates Positive Outlook Through 2017-2025

In the present era, everyone is busy in their work and thus finds it difficult to manage and take control over their funds and finance in order to determine the monthly expenses and budget. In order to avoid the time-consuming task of managing the budget, people started using personal finance app that allows them to manage their multiple accounts on one platform in one single view. These apps manage all the tasks like paying bills, tracking accounts, creating budgets, send suggestions to customers, sending alerts to pay bills and provides a personalized view. The availability of mobile applications to consumers is a key trend in the personal finance app market.

Personal Finance App: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing penetration of smartphones, growing number of internet users and digitalization have elevated the demand for personal finance app in the market. Due to the benefits offered like quick payments of bills, tracking of multiple account finance, the convenience of customers, rise in need of advanced financial tools, increasing demand for low-cost products and shifting of few banks to online transaction mode have created a boost in the personal finance app market.

In order to manage the accounts over personal finance app, customers need to daily update these applications. Also, people have a lot of security issues with the applications and thus avoid sharing the personal account details on the application. Such factors are declining the growth of personal finance app market.

Personal Finance App: Segmentation

Segmentation based on platform in Personal Finance App Market:

Android

iOS

Others

Segmentation based on deployment type in Personal Finance App Market:

Mobile phones

Tablets

Desktop

Laptops

Personal Finance App: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the market are Intuit, Inc., Personal Capital Corporation, Lampo Licensing, LLC., You Need a Budget, Wally Yachts S.A., Acorns Grow, Inc., Robinhood Financial, LLC, Capital One Financial Corporation, Wealthfront Inc. and Credit Karma, Inc.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to the largest market of Personal Finance Apps. The majority of Personal Finance App vendors such as Personal Capital Corporation, Credit Karma, Inc. and, Lampo Licensing, LLC. are based in North America region. This is attributed to the significant adoption of smartphones in the region. Several other companies like Wally Yachts S.A. are also expanding their offering in Europe region thus the Personal Finance App market in this region is also anticipated to grow.

Regional analysis for Global Personal Finance App Market includes

North America Personal Finance App Market US Canada

Latin America Personal Finance App Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Personal Finance App Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Personal Finance App Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Personal Finance App Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Personal Finance App Market

The Middle East and Africa Personal Finance App Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.