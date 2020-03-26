RAILWAY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET GROWTH, SHARE, DEMAND AND ANALYSIS OF KEY PLAYERS – RESEARCH FORECASTS TO 2027

The global railway management system market accounted to US$ 15.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 43.4 Bn by 2027.

Hyper-urbanization, advanced technologies and high demographic growth, are the major drivers which are propelling railway management systems market growth. Whereas, ineffective management of maintenance and operating costs may act as key challenges for the market growth. However, rising demand for multimodal transport, and road congestion issues owing to rapid urbanization are expected to generate significant opportunities for the railway management system market. The railway systems themselves have experienced an intense era of modernization through complex automation developments including, onboard communication systems and driverless trains.

The intensifying trend of building smart cities and smart transportation networks denotes a burgeoning impact on the market for railway management system as most of the advancements are revolving around the public transportation networks. These systems aid in implementation of advanced data and technology in order to improve the sustainability, mobility, and efficiency of the railway networks. Recently, the Indian Ministry of Railways had entered into a strategic alliance with the Ministry of Urban Development to ensure development of smart stations as a part of India’s ongoing mission of Smart Cities. Under this, there are over 400 stations in India being redeveloped for providing advanced facilities and easier access.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001317/

The major players operating in the market for the railway management system market are Bombardier, Inc, DXC Technology Company, EKE-Electronics Ltd, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Indra Sistemas S.A., OptaSense, Siemens AG, and Thales Group among others.

The European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) is a significant industrial project that is developed by eight members of the Union des Industries Ferroviaires Européennes (UNIFE) – Alstom Transport, Bombardier Transportation AZD Praha, Hitachi Rail STS, CAF, Siemens Mobility, Mermec, and Thales. This project was planned in close support with the railway stakeholders, European Union, and the GSM-R industry. It is projected that the ERTMS will replace the various national train control & command systems across the region, gradually in order to create a seamless railway system in Europe. Further, Europe is likely to benefit from the advancements in technology, with anticipated greater usage of data analytics platforms and IoT across many rail management operations.

Reason To Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global railway management system market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global railway management system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Buy NoW @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001317/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]