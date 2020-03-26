IP TELEPHONY MARKET EXPLORED IN THE LATEST RESEARCH BY KEY PLAYER MICROSOFT, CISCO, AVAYA, NEC, MITEL NETWORKS, YEALINK

IP telephony market accounted to US$ 25.26 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to account for US$ 63.47 Bn by 2027. The market for IP Telephony is segmented on the basis of the component, which comprises of hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment further comprises of IP Desktop Phones, DECT Phones, IP Conference Phones, and other IP Phones. The softphone segment focuses on software based IP phones, whereas the services segment is grounded on installation & maintenance, and Professional services. The market by the installation is segmented into wired & wireless, whereas by enterprise size it is segment into SME (having less than 500 employees) and large enterprises (More than 500 employees).

In our research report, we have considered, end users segment which includes Residential, Corporate, and Government sectors. Looking at the competitively transforming internet telephony landscape the development of more reliable and cost- effective communications solutions is expected to provide the market to barge into the corporate sector and attain significant penetration in the coming years. Next step in respect to evolution of networking for the businesses is one network i.e., converged network which is responsible to handle transmissions of video, data, and voice along with high quality.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001304/

The top companies operating in the field of IP Telephony include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya Inc., NEC Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Yealink Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Polycom, Inc., and Ascom Holding AG

In less than two decades the commercial internet has evolved into an indispensable and fundamental need of not only an individual but also of the organizations catering to global markets. Today population of nearly 2.5 Billion is connected to the internet, and by 2020 the count is anticipated to expand two folds. Having such widespread access to commerce, information, and communications the internet services have had a significant impression on myriad industries. Furthermore, the continued expansion of the digital economy is expected to raise the expectation of consumers resulting in uptake of advanced technologies supported by the internet.

Reason To Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global applicant tracking software market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the IP telephony market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Buy NoW @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001304/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]