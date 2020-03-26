LI-FI ENABLED COMMUNICATION SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, TRENDS, OUTLOOK, AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS UP TO 2027

The Global Li-Fi Enabled Communication System Market accounted to US$ 1,229.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 73.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 to account to US$ 167,496.4 Mn by 2027.

The global market for Li-Fi enabled communication system is anticipated to exhibit very high growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth includes cyber security concerns with Wi-Fi shifting demands towards a more secured communication system, and rising needs of data offloading over the existing communications infrastructure with rapidly growing data.

Also, growing demands for cost and energy efficient wireless communication system is expected to significantly drive the Li-Fi enabled communication system market. Despite a few factors restraining the market growth, the splurge in the number of devices on the network as a result of advent of IoT and also the accompanying influx of huge amounts of data post the advent of Big Data especially in developing economies of APAC is projected to generate huge demand opportunities for Li-Fi enable communication technology implementations during the forecast period.

The key companies operating in the field of Li-Fi enabled communication system market that are profiled in the report include Acuity Brands, Inc., Fraunhofer HHI, Global LiFi Tech, Infinity Technology Services Limited, Lucibel SA, NextLiFi, Oledcomm, PureLiFi, Signify N.V., and VLNComm among others.

The Li-Fi enabled communication system market is categorized on basis of the system’s components as LEDs, photo detectors, micro controllers and others. The other segment comprises of amplifiers, radio transmitter & receivers among others. Significant penetration of LEDs across industries, increasing partnerships among the Li-Fi technology developers and ecosystem partners is driving the growth of Li-Fi enabled communication system market.

