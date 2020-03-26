NETWORK SECURITY FIREWALL MARKET SIZE, STATUS SEGMENTATION, DEMAND, GROWTH, TREND, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TO 2027

The global Network Security Firewall market is accounted to US$ 3,525.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,531.1 Mn by 2027.

In the recent few years, Network Security Firewall market has noticed noteworthy M&A and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2018 Mobileum Inc. announced the acquisition of Evolved Intelligence, a provider cloud-hosted roaming value-added services, as well as analytics-based fraud management and signaling security solutions for mobile telecommunications operator. the acquisition would strengthen the company’s presence in Europe.

Based on deployment, the on-premises is expected to dominate the Network Security Firewall market during the forecast period. on-premise deployment is majorly adopted by large and well-established companies which are capable of investing such massive capital on maintaining this software. The on-premise structure requires software licenses, in-house server hardware, integration capabilities, as well as IT technicians to support, operate, and manage the complexities issues which may arise during the access of software.

Some of the key players operating in the Network Security Firewall market are Adaptive Mobile Security, AMD Telecom SA, ANAM Technologies, Cellusys, Cisco Systems, Inc., Mobelium Inc., Omobio Pvt. Ltd., Openmind Networks, SAP SE, and Symsoft among others.

The SMS landscape is transforming at a quick pace, where SMS firewall has captured a prominent position in terms of establishment of sufficient A2P SMS monetization strategy, and equipping them with network analysis and protection competences. The demand for SMS security firewall over the cast of time has spawned various providers, offering mobile operators a variety of value propositions and vendors to choose from. Continuous increasing demand of security among telecom operators and aggregators to avoid SMS spamming would ultimately help the Network Security Firewall market to prosper in the forecast period..

The Network Security Firewall market by deployment is segmented into on-premises and cloud. The on-premise software are highly secured, reliable, and enable the enterprises to maintain and continue with a high level of control which the cloud often cannot. Also, the on-premise software is installed in the server and firewall of enterprises which is offered for a long term period and continue to effectively serve the business requirements, which is further enhancing the network security firewall market in the forecast period.

