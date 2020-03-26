Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Research Report: Rusal, Stanford Materials Corp., Metallica Minerals, Platina Resources Ltd., Scandium International Mining Corp., DNI Metals Inc., Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM), MCC, CODOS, Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd., Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM), Rongjiayu Technology

Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market by Type: 2% Scandium, 1.5% Scandium, Other

Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market by Application: Automobile, Aerospace, Other

The global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Aluminum-scandium Alloys Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 2% Scandium

1.3.3 1.5% Scandium

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Automobile

1.4.3 Aerospace

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Aluminum-scandium Alloys Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Industry Trends

2.4.1 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Aluminum-scandium Alloys Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Aluminum-scandium Alloys Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Aluminum-scandium Alloys by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aluminum-scandium Alloys as of 2019)

3.4 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Aluminum-scandium Alloys Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Aluminum-scandium Alloys Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Rusal

11.1.1 Rusal Corporation Information

11.1.2 Rusal Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Rusal Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Rusal Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

11.1.5 Rusal SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Rusal Recent Developments

11.2 Stanford Materials Corp.

11.2.1 Stanford Materials Corp. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Stanford Materials Corp. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Stanford Materials Corp. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Stanford Materials Corp. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

11.2.5 Stanford Materials Corp. SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Stanford Materials Corp. Recent Developments

11.3 Metallica Minerals

11.3.1 Metallica Minerals Corporation Information

11.3.2 Metallica Minerals Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Metallica Minerals Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Metallica Minerals Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

11.3.5 Metallica Minerals SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Metallica Minerals Recent Developments

11.4 Platina Resources Ltd.

11.4.1 Platina Resources Ltd. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Platina Resources Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Platina Resources Ltd. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Platina Resources Ltd. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

11.4.5 Platina Resources Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Platina Resources Ltd. Recent Developments

11.5 Scandium International Mining Corp.

11.5.1 Scandium International Mining Corp. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Scandium International Mining Corp. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Scandium International Mining Corp. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Scandium International Mining Corp. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

11.5.5 Scandium International Mining Corp. SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Scandium International Mining Corp. Recent Developments

11.6 DNI Metals Inc.

11.6.1 DNI Metals Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 DNI Metals Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 DNI Metals Inc. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 DNI Metals Inc. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

11.6.5 DNI Metals Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 DNI Metals Inc. Recent Developments

11.7 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM)

11.7.1 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

11.7.5 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Recent Developments

11.8 MCC

11.8.1 MCC Corporation Information

11.8.2 MCC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 MCC Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 MCC Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

11.8.5 MCC SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 MCC Recent Developments

11.9 CODOS

11.9.1 CODOS Corporation Information

11.9.2 CODOS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 CODOS Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 CODOS Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

11.9.5 CODOS SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 CODOS Recent Developments

11.10 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

11.10.1 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

11.10.5 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

11.11 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

11.11.1 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Corporation Information

11.11.2 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

11.11.5 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Recent Developments

11.12 Rongjiayu Technology

11.12.1 Rongjiayu Technology Corporation Information

11.12.2 Rongjiayu Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Rongjiayu Technology Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Rongjiayu Technology Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

11.12.5 Rongjiayu Technology SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Rongjiayu Technology Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Channels

12.2.2 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Distributors

12.3 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

