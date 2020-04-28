LIDAR Market to Have a Healthy Growth of US$ 1.4 Bn during the Forecast Year 2026 | Airborne Hydrography AB, Leosphere SaS, Faro Technologies Inc., Leica Geosystems Inc. (Hexagon), 3D Laser Mapping Inc

The global LiDAR market generated a revenue of $332.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, having a CAGR of 21.4 % from 2019 to 2026. Among major technologies, Aerial LIDAR technology led the market garnering a revenue of $182.5 million in 2016 and is expected to grow with the highest growth rate, having a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Light Detection and Ranging also called as LiDAR, is a technology which uses pulsed laser in order to measure various ranges to the earth. The technology is capable of generating accurate and precise 3D information. LiDAR is mainly used for surveying. The process includes measuring distance of a target by hitting it with a pulsed laser light (mainly, ultraviolet, visible or near infrared light). The reflected laser then returns, having the information with it, which can be deduced using a sensor which calculates the difference in laser return time for the distance of the object and uses the wavelength to form a 3D image of the very target. LiDAR technology can be used to target various materials such as rocks, rain, clouds, chemicals and even molecules.

LiDAR technology is highly capable of giving excellent results in terms of image resolutions. This is a major factor driving the global LiDAR market. The increasing adoption of aerial LiDAR systems to explore and detect places and historic details is driving the market growth. Constantly advancing data processing abilities and steep growth in the demand of advanced 3D imaging technology is also expected to stimulate the growth of LiDAR market globally. However, high cost of LiDAR systems such as high resolution cameras and navigation systems, can resist the market growth. Additionally, the lack of awareness about LiDAR technology and its assistances is declining the market growth. However, the constantly rising demand of enhanced and improvised, fully automated vehicles has urged a huge requirement of LiDAR systems, acting as an opportunity for the market.

Some of the key market players of the global LiDAR market are Airborne Hydrography AB, Leosphere SaS, Faro Technologies Inc., Leica Geosystems Inc. (Hexagon), 3D Laser Mapping Inc., Firmatek LLC, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Aerometric Inc., Mira Solutions Inc., Optech Inc. (Teledyne Technologies), Quanergy Systems, Inc.

LiDAR market By Product Type

? Terrestrial / Static

? Aerial

? Mobile

? Short-range

LiDAR market By Application

? Corridor mapping

? Seismology

? Exploration and detection

? Others

LiDAR market By Components

? Laser

? Inertial navigation system

? Camera

? Gps/Gnss receiver

? Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS)

LiDAR market By End-User

? Defense and aerospace

? Civil Engineering

? Archaeology

? Forestry and Agriculture

? Mining Industry

? Transportation

LiDAR market By Geography

? North America

? Europe

? Asia-Pacific

? Rest of World

