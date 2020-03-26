Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size, Status, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2026
Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.
Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.
Top Key Players of the Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market: Smith & Nephew, 3M, ConvaTec, Coloplast, BSN Medical, Molnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann, Kinetic Concepts (Acellity), Medline Industries, Inc, Medtronic, Lohmann& Rauscher, Laboratories Urgo, B.Braun, DeRoyal Industries, Winner Medical, Advanced Medical Solutions, Hollister
Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Segmentation By Product: Silver Alginate Wound Dressing, Calcium Alginate Dressings
Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Segmentation By Application: Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds, Postoperative Wounds
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
*Which segment is currently leading the market?
*In which region will the market find its highest growth?
*Which players will take the lead in the market?
*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Table of Content
1 Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Overview
1.1 Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Product Overview
1.2 Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Silver Alginate Wound Dressing
1.2.2 Calcium Alginate Dressings
1.3 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Industry
1.5.1.1 Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings by Application
4.1 Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Segment by Application
4.1.1 Chronic Wounds
4.1.2 Acute Wounds
4.1.3 Postoperative Wounds
4.2 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings by Application
4.5.2 Europe Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings by Application
5 North America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Business
10.1 Smith & Nephew
10.1.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information
10.1.2 Smith & Nephew Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Smith & Nephew Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Smith & Nephew Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.1.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development
10.2 3M
10.2.1 3M Corporation Information
10.2.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 3M Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Smith & Nephew Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.2.5 3M Recent Development
10.3 ConvaTec
10.3.1 ConvaTec Corporation Information
10.3.2 ConvaTec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 ConvaTec Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 ConvaTec Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.3.5 ConvaTec Recent Development
10.4 Coloplast
10.4.1 Coloplast Corporation Information
10.4.2 Coloplast Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Coloplast Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Coloplast Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.4.5 Coloplast Recent Development
10.5 BSN Medical
10.5.1 BSN Medical Corporation Information
10.5.2 BSN Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 BSN Medical Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 BSN Medical Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.5.5 BSN Medical Recent Development
10.6 Molnlycke Health Care
10.6.1 Molnlycke Health Care Corporation Information
10.6.2 Molnlycke Health Care Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Molnlycke Health Care Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Molnlycke Health Care Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.6.5 Molnlycke Health Care Recent Development
10.7 Paul Hartmann
10.7.1 Paul Hartmann Corporation Information
10.7.2 Paul Hartmann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Paul Hartmann Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Paul Hartmann Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.7.5 Paul Hartmann Recent Development
10.8 Kinetic Concepts (Acellity)
10.8.1 Kinetic Concepts (Acellity) Corporation Information
10.8.2 Kinetic Concepts (Acellity) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Kinetic Concepts (Acellity) Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Kinetic Concepts (Acellity) Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.8.5 Kinetic Concepts (Acellity) Recent Development
10.9 Medline Industries, Inc
10.9.1 Medline Industries, Inc Corporation Information
10.9.2 Medline Industries, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Medline Industries, Inc Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Medline Industries, Inc Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.9.5 Medline Industries, Inc Recent Development
10.10 Medtronic
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Medtronic Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Medtronic Recent Development
10.11 Lohmann& Rauscher
10.11.1 Lohmann& Rauscher Corporation Information
10.11.2 Lohmann& Rauscher Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Lohmann& Rauscher Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Lohmann& Rauscher Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.11.5 Lohmann& Rauscher Recent Development
10.12 Laboratories Urgo
10.12.1 Laboratories Urgo Corporation Information
10.12.2 Laboratories Urgo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Laboratories Urgo Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Laboratories Urgo Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.12.5 Laboratories Urgo Recent Development
10.13 B.Braun
10.13.1 B.Braun Corporation Information
10.13.2 B.Braun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 B.Braun Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 B.Braun Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.13.5 B.Braun Recent Development
10.14 DeRoyal Industries
10.14.1 DeRoyal Industries Corporation Information
10.14.2 DeRoyal Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 DeRoyal Industries Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 DeRoyal Industries Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.14.5 DeRoyal Industries Recent Development
10.15 Winner Medical
10.15.1 Winner Medical Corporation Information
10.15.2 Winner Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Winner Medical Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Winner Medical Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.15.5 Winner Medical Recent Development
10.16 Advanced Medical Solutions
10.16.1 Advanced Medical Solutions Corporation Information
10.16.2 Advanced Medical Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Advanced Medical Solutions Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Advanced Medical Solutions Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.16.5 Advanced Medical Solutions Recent Development
10.17 Hollister
10.17.1 Hollister Corporation Information
10.17.2 Hollister Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Hollister Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Hollister Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Products Offered
10.17.5 Hollister Recent Development
11 Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
