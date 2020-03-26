Extraoral Imaging Systems Market is Thriving Worldwide By Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Top Growing Companies 2026

Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Extraoral Imaging Systems Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Extraoral Imaging Systems market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market: Envista Holdings, PLANMECA OY, ACTEON, DENTSPLY Sirona, Carestream Dental, VATECH, Owandy Radiology, DÜRR DENTAL, Asahi Roentgen

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market Segmentation By Product: Panoramic Systems, Panoramic & Cephalometric Systems, 3D CBCT Systems

Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market Segmentation By Application: Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Diagnostic Centers, Dental Academic & Research Institutes

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Extraoral Imaging Systems Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Extraoral Imaging Systems Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Extraoral Imaging Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Panoramic Systems

1.3.3 Panoramic & Cephalometric Systems

1.3.4 3D CBCT Systems

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Dental Hospitals & Clinics

1.4.3 Dental Diagnostic Centers

1.4.4 Dental Academic & Research Institutes

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Extraoral Imaging Systems Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Extraoral Imaging Systems Industry

1.6.1.1 Extraoral Imaging Systems Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Extraoral Imaging Systems Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Extraoral Imaging Systems Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Extraoral Imaging Systems Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Extraoral Imaging Systems Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Extraoral Imaging Systems Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Extraoral Imaging Systems Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Extraoral Imaging Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Extraoral Imaging Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Extraoral Imaging Systems as of 2019)

3.4 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Extraoral Imaging Systems Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Extraoral Imaging Systems Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Extraoral Imaging Systems Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Extraoral Imaging Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Extraoral Imaging Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Extraoral Imaging Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Extraoral Imaging Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Extraoral Imaging Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Extraoral Imaging Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Envista Holdings

8.1.1 Envista Holdings Corporation Information

8.1.2 Envista Holdings Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Envista Holdings Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Extraoral Imaging Systems Products and Services

8.1.5 Envista Holdings SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Envista Holdings Recent Developments

8.2 PLANMECA OY

8.2.1 PLANMECA OY Corporation Information

8.2.2 PLANMECA OY Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 PLANMECA OY Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Extraoral Imaging Systems Products and Services

8.2.5 PLANMECA OY SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 PLANMECA OY Recent Developments

8.3 ACTEON

8.3.1 ACTEON Corporation Information

8.3.2 ACTEON Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 ACTEON Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Extraoral Imaging Systems Products and Services

8.3.5 ACTEON SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 ACTEON Recent Developments

8.4 DENTSPLY Sirona

8.4.1 DENTSPLY Sirona Corporation Information

8.4.2 DENTSPLY Sirona Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 DENTSPLY Sirona Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Extraoral Imaging Systems Products and Services

8.4.5 DENTSPLY Sirona SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 DENTSPLY Sirona Recent Developments

8.5 Carestream Dental

8.5.1 Carestream Dental Corporation Information

8.5.2 Carestream Dental Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Carestream Dental Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Extraoral Imaging Systems Products and Services

8.5.5 Carestream Dental SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Carestream Dental Recent Developments

8.6 VATECH

8.6.1 VATECH Corporation Information

8.6.2 VATECH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 VATECH Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Extraoral Imaging Systems Products and Services

8.6.5 VATECH SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 VATECH Recent Developments

8.7 Owandy Radiology

8.7.1 Owandy Radiology Corporation Information

8.7.2 Owandy Radiology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Owandy Radiology Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Extraoral Imaging Systems Products and Services

8.7.5 Owandy Radiology SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Owandy Radiology Recent Developments

8.8 DÜRR DENTAL

8.8.1 DÜRR DENTAL Corporation Information

8.8.2 DÜRR DENTAL Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 DÜRR DENTAL Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Extraoral Imaging Systems Products and Services

8.8.5 DÜRR DENTAL SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 DÜRR DENTAL Recent Developments

8.9 Asahi Roentgen

8.9.1 Asahi Roentgen Corporation Information

8.9.2 Asahi Roentgen Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Asahi Roentgen Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Extraoral Imaging Systems Products and Services

8.9.5 Asahi Roentgen SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Asahi Roentgen Recent Developments

9 Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Extraoral Imaging Systems Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Extraoral Imaging Systems Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Imaging Systems Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Extraoral Imaging Systems Sales Channels

11.2.2 Extraoral Imaging Systems Distributors

11.3 Extraoral Imaging Systems Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

