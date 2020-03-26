Credit Insurance Market Set to Register 2.9% CAGR Throughout 2020-2025 | Atradius N.V., Coface, Zurich Insurance Group, Euler Hermes, Credendo Group

The global Credit Insurance market is anticipated accounted to US$ 8.64 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 10.77 Bn by 2025. Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, unstable macroeconomic factors that are influencing the growth of credit insurance, and improving sales & accounts receivable support benefits to accentuate the demand for credit insurance.

Political as well as regulatory disruptions around the world have caused a paradigm shift in the method trade is being carried out globally. Businesses today are driven by higher innovation arising from increasing consumer expectations to stay competitive in the market, whereas the new entrants look to disrupt the traditional businesses and garner market share from incumbent players. This has led to high uncertainties regarding the sustainability of a particular business and therefore, the need to ensure a business for recovering losses in case any has become mandatory for businesses today.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00011402962/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Atradius N.V., Coface, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., Euler Hermes, Credendo Group, QBE Insurance Ltd., Cesce, American International Group Inc., Export Development Canada, and China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure)

The credit insurance market has been segmented on the basis of components into the following segments including products and services. The credit insurance market has been further bifurcated on the basis of enterprise size into small & medium enterprise (SMEs) and large enterprise. Also, the credit insurance market has been segmented based on the application into the domestic market and the export market. Geographically the credit insurance market is presently dominated by developed regions including, Europe and North America. However, the credit insurance market is expected to be in favor of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa in the coming years. The developing economies of APAC are experiencing a tremendous growth in their FDIs for various industry verticals. Chinaâ€™s policy stimulus for credit insurance, the increased role for export credit insurance and the liberalized export credit market in conjunction with an increasing SME involvement, have been the primary driving factors for the credit insurance market in the Asia Pacific. Growing trade of South East Asian countries with the Western countries of the world provides huge potentials for the credit insurance market to prosper.

Business owners are therefore getting keener on ensuring their businesses and transactions to keep up with the technology development, while also focus on growing the top-line sales along with bolstering the bottom line profitability. Different industry verticals require different coverage of insurance. The insurance premium greatly varies on the political, economic and technological scenario in the countries. Liberalization of the markets, as well as an increase in cross-border shipments across the globe, are the two prime factors that have led to increasing market attractiveness for the credit insurance in the domestic trade as well as international trade arena.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00011402962/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION 14

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 16

3. CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET LANDSCAPE 20

4. CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 34

5. CREDIT INSURANCE – PREMIUM INSIGHTS 38

6. CREDIT INSURANCE – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 40

7. CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – COMPONENT 43

8. CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – ENTERPRISE SIZE 46

9. CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – APPLICATION 49

10. CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 52

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 95

12. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 98

13. CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 100

13.1 EULER HERMES 100

13.2 ATRADIUS N.V. 104

13.3 COFACE SA 108

13.4 AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. 112

13.5 CREDENDO 116

13.6 QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 119

13.7 ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP 123

13.8 CHINA EXPORT & CREDIT INSURANCE CORPORATION 127

13.9 CESCE 130

13.10 EXPORT DEVELOPMENT CANADA 133

14. APPENDIX 137

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00011402962/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.