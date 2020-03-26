Intelligent Building Management Systems Market to Garner Appreciable Returns by 2027

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Intelligent Building Management Systems Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The intelligent building management systems market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the forecast period owing to demand from the commercial and industrial segments. Moreover, stricter need to abide by the rules and regulations set by the government for building security further propels the growth of the intelligent building management systems market. However, lack of awareness among the end-user segment may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, technological advancements offer substantial growth for intelligent building management systems market and the players involved during the forecast period.

Key Players

1. Advanced Control Corp.

2. Allied Digital Services Ltd.

3. Delta Electronics, Inc.

4. Honeywell International Inc.

5. Larsen and Toubro Limited

6. NG Bailey

7. Pacific Controls

8. Schneider Electric SE

9. Siemsatec Ltd.

10. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The intelligent building management systems integrate building, energy systems, and technology to perform complex buildings operations such as automated energy conservation and reduced operational costs. Modern IBMS are shifting to cloud-based technology, enabling service-like functionality and real-time information. Smart automation and control systems for buildings and the advent of the internet of things is further broadening the scope of the market.

Intelligent Building Management Systems Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

