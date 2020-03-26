Date Palm Market 2020 Emerging Technology, Major Players, Top Services, Upcoming Trends, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, And Forecast 2025

Global date palm consumption in 2018 reached 9,366.06 kilo tons and is expected to reach 13,482.48 kilo tons by 2025. Increasing per capita consumption of confectionery, bakery products, and ice cream has increased penetration of dates in this industry over the past few years and the trend is expected to continue over the forecasted period. Increasing disposable income in developing nations is further expected to propel the demand for dates.

Request sample copy of this report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/883

Factors such as changing lifestyle due to busy schedules, increasing demand for convenience, and rise in consumer spending have led to the increased consumption of bakery products, which in turn, is expected to fuel date palms market growth over the coming years.

The study examines multiple elements of the date palm sector using market drivers, restraints, trends, technological effect, opportunities, and sales channel to assess the market. In addition, the study offers an in-depth competition study with market concentration ratio and company profiles of global as well as local producers.

The wealthy date palm structure makes it a precious nutritional product that can enhance the nutrition of many individuals around the globe. Date palm has a lot of other household, business and industrial uses besides the fruit. In remote regions, date palm by-products are widely used for both household and commercial reasons, providing significant yields to rural individuals. In addition, the tree is of excellent cultural and traditional significance in many producing nations, and with the population rise in these nations, the demand for dates is anticipated to boost in the future.

Read Complete Report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/date-palm-market

According to the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in 2018, Egypt was the leading producer of dates in the world. In 2018, dates production in Egypt was more than 1.5 million tons, which was more than 17% of overall date production. Adoption of new processing methods followed by government initiatives to increase date production is expected to strengthen the Egypt date palm industry over the coming years. For instance, in 2017, technical program initiated by Egyptian ministries of agriculture for the development of date palm value chain received good response. These programs and technological advancement will not only increase the date production but also create job opportunities in this sector.

The Middle East date palm consumption accounted for over two-third of the global market in 2018. Over the past few years, European dates import is continuously increasing and the trend is expected to rise during the foreseeable future. Dates are sold as a natural source of energy and rich in nutrients, driven by a consumer trend towards healthy foods. Food safety certification supported by laboratory tests and compliance with corporate social responsibility standards is expected to drive organic date market in European countries.

Harvesting is one of the major marketing features that directly affects the quality of the date and therefore the ultimate cost. Fruit harvesting occurs by hand or by a certain degree of mechanization, particularly for large farms. Harvesting requires to be defective and tidy as it impacts the remaining downstream procedures like processing, packaging and marketing considerably. As basic foods, they contain a large quantity of carbohydrates, minerals and vitamins, dates are of excellent significance. The fruit is usually linked to healthy foods. Date intake in the month of Ramadan is very high. Date manufacturers often depend upon comparatively cost-informal loan sources and advances from date contractors because the marketing of their products is difficult.

Get Discount on Purchase at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/883

Key segments of the global date palm market

Type Overview, 2014 – 2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Conventional

Organic

Application Overview, 2014 – 2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Whole date product

Date syrup

Date paste

Others

Regional Overview, 2014 – 2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Spain Cyprus Bulgaria Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia South Korea India Indonesia Pakistan Bangladesh Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East Israel Turkey UAE Saudi Arabia Iran Iraq Rest GCC Rest Middle East

Africa Egypt South Africa Algeria Morocco Nigeria

Rest of Africa

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199/ +91 9665341414