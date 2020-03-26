Global Architecture Design Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Architecture Design Software Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Architecture Design Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architecture Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Architecture software is project management and computer aided design software (CAD) for the construction, architecture and engineering industries. Contractors, architects and engineers use these tools to develop and refine designs for new products, manage current projects and job proposals. Architecture software is related to Construction Estimating software, Construction CRM software, and Construction Management software.
In 2018, the global Architecture Design Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
ActCAD
Bluebeam Software
Trimble
BigTime Software
BQE Software
Streamtime
Graphisoft
Microspot
Bentley Systems
SmartDraw
Clearview Software
ProgeSOFT
Autodesk
Chief Architect
Corel
Nanosoft
Vectorworks
Asynth
SKYSITE
Base Builders
Newforma
Floorplanner
SoftPlan Systems
ETeks
RoomSketcher
Dixon & Moe
Drawboard
Elecosoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Basic(Under $15/Month)
Standard($15-30/Month)
Senior($30+/Month)
Market segment by Application, split into
Buildings and Facilities
Electric and Gas Utilities
Government
Mapping and Surveying
Mining
Rail and Transit
Roads and Highways
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Architecture Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Architecture Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
