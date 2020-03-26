Global Architecture Design Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Architecture Design Software Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Architecture Design Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Architecture software is project management and computer aided design software (CAD) for the construction, architecture and engineering industries. Contractors, architects and engineers use these tools to develop and refine designs for new products, manage current projects and job proposals. Architecture software is related to Construction Estimating software, Construction CRM software, and Construction Management software.

In 2018, the global Architecture Design Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ActCAD

Bluebeam Software

Trimble

BigTime Software

BQE Software

Streamtime

Graphisoft

Microspot

Bentley Systems

SmartDraw

Clearview Software

ProgeSOFT

Autodesk

Chief Architect

Corel

Nanosoft

Vectorworks

Asynth

SKYSITE

Base Builders

Newforma

Floorplanner

SoftPlan Systems

ETeks

RoomSketcher

Dixon & Moe

Drawboard

Elecosoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Basic(Under $15/Month)

Standard($15-30/Month)

Senior($30+/Month)

Market segment by Application, split into

Buildings and Facilities

Electric and Gas Utilities

Government

Mapping and Surveying

Mining

Rail and Transit

Roads and Highways

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

