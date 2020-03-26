Global Construction Cost Estimating Software Industry Demand, In Depth Analysis and Forecast Study 2025
Construction cost estimating software is computer software designed specifically for contractors to predict how much a construction project will cost, what materials they need, and how much of it they need to order. There are certain differences between construction cost estimating software. Some are designed specifically for costs and measurements of various metals, while others are designed specifically to deal with the financial side of the business too.
In 2018, the global Construction Cost Estimating Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Invoice Simple
Speedinvoice
Connecteam
Quilder
Glodon
UDA Technologies
Bluebeam
RedTeam
Microsoft
JBKnowledge
Takeoff Live
FastEST
Vision InfoSoft
QuoteSoft
eTakeoff
ProEst
BuildingConnected
PrioSoft
Advanced Electrical Technologies
AppliCad
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Party A
Intermediaries
Construction Party
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Construction Cost Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Construction Cost Estimating Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
