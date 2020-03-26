Intelligent Information Management Market Overview 2020: Global Demand Analysis, Growth Rate, Trends & Opportunity Outlook 2025

The ‘Global Intelligent Information Management Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

Abbreviated as IIM, intelligent information management is a set of processes and underlying technology solutions that enable organizations to understand, organize and manage all sorts of datatypes (e.g., general files, databases and e-mails). Key attributes that define an IIM solution include the following: Automated patching, Infrastructure database, Integrated IP device discovery, Alarms and events, Integration with third party applications and Data sharing.

Intelligent Information Management is an advanced version of ECM, capable of handling the management of data as well as content. Through IIM, the entire lifecycle of content, from its creation to distribution, storage, and use, up to archiving, is managed and easily accessible.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

M-Files

Nuxeo

Nikoyo

Templafy

Modus

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Information Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Information Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

