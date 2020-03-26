Global Enterprise Document Management Systems Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2025 Just Published
The ‘Global Enterprise Document Management Systems Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
This report studies the Enterprise Document Management System market. A document management system (DMS) is a system (based on computer programs in the case of the management of digital documents) used to track, manage and store documents and reduce paper. Most are capable of keeping a record of the various versions created and modified by different users (history tracking).
In 2018, the global Enterprise Document Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Ademero
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Ascensio System SIA
Blue Project Software
Box
Dropbox Business
eFileCabinet
Evernote Corporation
Google
Konica Minolta
LSSP
Lucion Technologies
M-Files
Microsoft Corporation
Nuance
Officegemini
Salesforce
Speedy Solutions
Zoho Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Document Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Document Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
