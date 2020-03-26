Global Road Safety Software Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Outlook 2019, Regions, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Road Safety Software Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Road Safety Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Road Safety Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Cutting casualty rates and making roads safer is a priority for local and national governments around the world. Accident rates in the worldwide have continued to decline over recent decades, thanks to a combination of high publicity campaigns and a wide variety of safety improvement schemes across all scales of the road network. However, Casualty Reduction Targets serve to highlight that preventing accidents will continue to be an important priority. This report studies the road safety software market.

In 2018, the global Road Safety Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3686236

The key players covered in this study

TRL

TES

RoadSafe GIS Inc.

VIA

Buchanan Computing Ltd

AgileAssets

Brighton & Hove City Council

DXD Group Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Accident Analysis

Street Monitoring and Auditing

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3686236

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Road Safety Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Road Safety Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]