Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Laboratory Information System
LIS is patient based. It stores and manages patients’ data and their test results. A LIS system includes patient-centric features such as:
Tracking, storing and managing a patient’s demographics and associated sample information
Managing clinical tests performed on samples and their outcomes
Generating compliant patient reports
LIMS, on the other hand, is a comprehensive software tool used for centralizing laboratory’s operational workflows and is sample centric rather than patient centric. The data it processes or analyzes includes large batches of complex sample data from drug trials*, biological testing, water treatment facilities etc. Some of the laboratory workflows that a LIMS manages are:
Sample Management: Sample accessioning, storage, chain of custody, test and result management, report generation, and disposal
Subject Management: Patient data entry, data masking, maintaining demographic details and report generation
Test Management: Test registration, result entry and report
Study Management: Projects and research data management
Billing Management: Client profiling and billing
Request Management: Request handling, approval and processing
User Management: User profiles, role based user access rights and data security
Lab Inventory: Stock management of chemicals, reagents, and consumables
Instrument Management: Instrument calibration, Installation Qualification (IQ), Operational Qualification (OQ), and Performance Qualification (PQ)
Kits Management: Multiple operating centers, kit preparation, shipping and tracking
Storage Management: Freezer quality control, location management and tracking
Audit Trail: Record of the series of activities performed on a sample
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinical Lab, Veterinary Clinic and Hospital
Private and Commercial Organizations
If you are a pathology, clinical lab, veterinary clinic or a hospital dealing with patient-centric (“subjects” and “specimens”) data, opt for a LIS system.
If you are a large facility handling large data sets –group-centric, we are talking about inputs of large batches of samples at a time– rather than a single input, LIMS is a better option. LIMS is used by many private and commercial organizations such as environmental, pharmaceutical, research, food and beverages, manufacturing, mining and petrochemical works.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
