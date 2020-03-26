Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

The ‘Global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

Laboratory Information System

LIS is patient based. It stores and manages patients’ data and their test results. A LIS system includes patient-centric features such as:

Tracking, storing and managing a patient’s demographics and associated sample information

Managing clinical tests performed on samples and their outcomes

Generating compliant patient reports

LIMS, on the other hand, is a comprehensive software tool used for centralizing laboratory’s operational workflows and is sample centric rather than patient centric. The data it processes or analyzes includes large batches of complex sample data from drug trials*, biological testing, water treatment facilities etc. Some of the laboratory workflows that a LIMS manages are:

Sample Management: Sample accessioning, storage, chain of custody, test and result management, report generation, and disposal

Subject Management: Patient data entry, data masking, maintaining demographic details and report generation

Test Management: Test registration, result entry and report

Study Management: Projects and research data management

Billing Management: Client profiling and billing

Request Management: Request handling, approval and processing

User Management: User profiles, role based user access rights and data security

Lab Inventory: Stock management of chemicals, reagents, and consumables

Instrument Management: Instrument calibration, Installation Qualification (IQ), Operational Qualification (OQ), and Performance Qualification (PQ)

Kits Management: Multiple operating centers, kit preparation, shipping and tracking

Storage Management: Freezer quality control, location management and tracking

Audit Trail: Record of the series of activities performed on a sample

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Informatics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

American Soft Solutions Corp

Apex Healthware

ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems)

Aspyra LLC

Blaze Systems

Caliber

Cerner Corporation

Cirdan Ltd

Clinical Software Solutions Ltd

Clinlab, Inc.

CloudLIMS

Common Cents Systems, Inc.

Comps Pro Med, Inc.

CompuGroup Medical AG

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Freezerworks

Genologics

HEX Labs

Khemia Software

LabHealth

LabLogic Systems

LabLynx

LabSoft, Inc.

LabVantage Solutions

LabWare, Inc.

LABWORKS

Meditech

NovoPath, Inc.

Ocimum Biosolutions

Orchard Software Corporation

Quality Systems International

RURO

SCC Soft Computer

Schuyler House

Sunquest Information Systems Inc.

TECHNIDATA

Thermo Scientific

XIFIN, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical Lab, Veterinary Clinic and Hospital

Private and Commercial Organizations

If you are a pathology, clinical lab, veterinary clinic or a hospital dealing with patient-centric (“subjects” and “specimens”) data, opt for a LIS system.

If you are a large facility handling large data sets –group-centric, we are talking about inputs of large batches of samples at a time– rather than a single input, LIMS is a better option. LIMS is used by many private and commercial organizations such as environmental, pharmaceutical, research, food and beverages, manufacturing, mining and petrochemical works.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

