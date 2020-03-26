Global Healthcare Informatics Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Trends & Industry Outlook to 2025

The ‘Global Healthcare Informatics Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Healthcare Informatics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Informatics development in United States, Europe and China.

Health informatics is a specialization that links IT, communications and healthcare to improve patient care.

Health informatics is a term that describes the acquisition, storage, retrieval and use of healthcare information to foster better collaboration among a patient’s various healthcare providers. Health informatics plays a critical role in the push toward healthcare reform.

Health informatics is an evolving specialization that links information technology, communications and healthcare to improve the quality and safety of patient care.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Informatics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Optum

Cerner Corp

Cognizant

Change Healthcare

Philips

Epic

Dell EMC

Conduent

Leidos

Allscripts

Conifer Health Solutions

Softheon

athenahealth

Wipro Limited

GE Healthcare

Nuance Communications

3M Health Information Systems

Omnicell

Ciox Health

Wolters Kluwer Health

Cotiviti Holding Inc.

Poper Technologies, Inc.

Oracle

IBM

InterSystems

NetApp Inc.

HMS

NextGen Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

MEDITECH

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Healthcare IT Products

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research Labs

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Informatics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Informatics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

