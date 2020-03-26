Local Marketing Software Market Size, Average Price, Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025
Local marketing is any marketing strategy that targets customers by a finely grained location such as a city or neighborhood. It is used by small local businesses to conserve resources and develop unique advantages by reaching the customers closest to them.
In 2018, the global Local Marketing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Balihoo
BrandBuilder
Brandify
CBInsights
Centermark
Footprints for Retail
GoDaddy(Main Street Hub)
Marketing Essentials
MatchCraft
MomentFeed
OutboundEngine
Pica9(CampaignDrive)
ReachLocal
Scanova
Signpost
SproutLoud Media Networks LLC
ThriveHive
Vivial
Womply
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Local Marketing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Local Marketing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
