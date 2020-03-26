Global IP Geolocation Software Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Applications

The ‘Global IP Geolocation Software Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global IP Geolocation Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IP Geolocation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

IP geolocation software matches an IP address to a geographic location or geolocation.

Every device with internet access has an IP address. This address often indicates the general geolocation of the device. In some cases, an IP address is associated with a specific company. Businesses use IP geolocation to prevent fraud, identify sales leads, deliver regional content, and more.Vendors of IP geolocation software often have proprietary algorithms for determining IP geolocation. The often offer an API for customized access to their service. Vendors may also provide databases of IP addresses linked to suspicious activity, fraudulent access, or anonymizing services.

In 2018, the global IP Geolocation Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

GeoSurf

IP2Location

KickFire

NeuStar Inc

MaxMind

El Toro LLC

Digital Envoy

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

