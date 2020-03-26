Mining Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

This report studies the size of the mining machinery market (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and final industries, historical data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global landscape of market competition , market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, sales channels, distributors and analysis of five of Porter’s forces.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenues, market share and growth rate of mining machinery in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC countries))

The various contributors involved in the product value chain include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries and customers. The main manufacturers in this market include

Mitsubishi

Komatsu

John Deere

Caterpillar

Volvo

CNH

Terex

Hitachi

Hyundai

CRCHI

Robbins

Tianhe

Wirth

NHI

Kawasaki

Ishikawajima-Harima

Terratec

SELI

Tianye

Tolian Xugong Kaigong

By product type, the market is mainly divided into

large mining trucks

Trucks –

loaderstires

Crawler loaders

Tunnel Boring machines

Other

By end users / application, this report covers the following segments

Metal mines Non-metallic mines

We can also provide customized reports at regional or national level, for the following regions:

The objectives of the study in this report are:

To study and analyze the size of the global mining machinery market (value and volume) by company, key regions / countries, products and applications, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts up to ‘in 2025.

Understand the structure of the Mining Machinery market by identifying its different sub-segments.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Focuses on leading global manufacturers of mining machinery to define, describe and analyze sales volume, value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years years.

Analyze the mining machinery with regard to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

Project the value and volume of the mining machinery submarkets, with respect to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the mining machinery market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base year: 2018

Estimated year: 2019

Forecast year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimated market size for value (millions USD) and volume (K units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the mining machinery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets in the global market. The main market players have been identified through secondary research and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentages, distributions and percentage breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors / traders / wholesalers / suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGOs

Commercial research and development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations and consulting firms

Professional associations and industrial organizations End use industries

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of the mining machinery market by major contributor countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of other market players.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Mining Machinery Market

1.1 Overview of mining machine products

1.2 Mining machinery market segment by type

1.2.1 Large mining trucks

1.2.2 Dump trucks

1.2.3 Wheel loaders

1.2.4 Chain loaders

1.2.5 Tuning boring machines

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Size of the global mining machinery market by type

1.3.1 Sales and growth of global mining machinery by type

1.3.2 Global sales of mining machinery and market share by type

1.3.3 Revenues and global market share of mining machinery by type

1.3.4 World price of mining machines by type

1.4 Mining machines in North America by type

1.5 Mining machines in Europe by type

1.6 South American mining machines by type

1.7 Mining machinery in the Middle East and Africa by type

Chapter Two: Global Competition in the Mining Machinery Market by Company

2.1 Global sales of mining machinery and market share by company (2014-2019)

2.2 Revenues and share of global mining machinery by company (2014-2019)

2.3 World price of mining machines by company (2014-2019)

2.4 Distribution of mining machine manufacturing bases worldwide, sales area, types of products

2.5 Situation and competitive trends in the mining machinery market

2.5.1 Concentration rate in the mining machinery market

2.5.2 World market share of mining machines in the top 5 and top ten: players

2.5.3 Mergers and acquisitions, expansion

Chapter Three:

Continued….

