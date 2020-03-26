Small Hydropower Market Size, Business Strategy, Future Growth to 2027 – ANDRITZ, B fouress(P), General Electric, Gilbert Gilkes and Gordon, Greenbug, Kolektor, Siemens, SNC-Lavalin, Toshiba Energy Systems, Voith

The small hydropower is a renewable and clean source of energy that generates electricity by converting the mechanical energy of running water into electric energy. This process is very much similar to the traditional hydroelectric systems. The growing demand for small hydropower is primarily attributed to the financial and policy incentives and numerous small projects such as rural electrification. The Asia Pacific is likely to witness high growth due to increasing government initiatives in the region during the forecast period.

The small hydropower market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing investments in renewable and small hydropower projects. However, unstable supplies are likely to deter the growth of the small hydropower market during the forecast period. On the other hand, integration of IoT with hydropower in the era of connected technologies is expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of the small hydropower market in the coming years.

The global small hydropower market is segmented on the basis of capacity, type, and component. Based on type, the market is segmented as up to 1 MW and 1-10 MW. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented as mini hydropower and micro hydropower. The market on the basis of the component is classified as electric infrastructure, electromechanical equipment, civil works, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global small hydropower market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The small hydropower market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting small hydropower market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the small hydropower market in these regions.

