Global Carpet Market 2020-2025:Demand, Competitive Landscape, Key Companies, Major Geographies and End Users Industry
Description
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4153281
Snapshot
Carpets are made of cotton, hemp, wool, silk, grass yarn and other natural fiber or chemical fiber raw materials, by hand or mechanical process knitting, planting cashmere or textiles from the ground bedding. It is the world with a long history of one of the traditional arts and crafts category. It can reduce the noise, heat insulation and decorative effect to improve the foot feeling, prevent slipping and prevent air pollution. It can cover the floor of the house, hotel, hotel, conference room, recreation place, gymnasium, exhibition hall, vehicle, ship and plane. The internal use of residential areas for the kitchen, bedroom, bedside, coffee table sofa, bathroom, living room.
The global Carpet market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Carpet by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Tufted
Woven
Needle-punched
Knotted
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Arte Espina
Asditan
Astra
Balidt
Balta
Beaulieu
Brintons
Coc Carpet
Debomat
Desso
Dinarsu
Dixie Group
Dongsheng Carpet Group
Eilisha
Haima Carpet
Huade
Infloor
Interface
Jiangsu Kaili Carpet
Meijili Carpet
Merinos
Milanb
Milliken
Mohawk
Oriental Weavers
Ruome
Shanhua Carpet
Shaw Industries
Shenzhen Meijili Carpet
Tarkett
Tibetan Sheep Carpet
TY Carpet
Ty-Carpet
Zhejiang Fine Arts Carpet
Zhemei Carpets
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Residential
Non-residential
Automotive & transportation
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-carpet-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Carpet Industry
Figure Carpet Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Carpet
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Carpet
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Carpet
Table Global Carpet Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Carpet Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Tufted
Table Major Company List of Tufted
3.1.2 Woven
Table Major Company List of Woven
3.1.3 Needle-punched
Table Major Company List of Needle-punched
3.1.4 Knotted
Table Major Company List of Knotted
3.1.5 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Carpet Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Carpet Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Carpet Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Million Sqm
Figure Global Carpet Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Million Sqm
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Carpet Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Carpet Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Million Sqm
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Arte Espina (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Arte Espina Profile
Table Arte Espina Overview List
4.1.2 Arte Espina Products & Services
4.1.3 Arte Espina Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Arte Espina (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Asditan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Asditan Profile
Table Asditan Overview List
4.2.2 Asditan Products & Services
4.2.3 Asditan Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Asditan (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Astra (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Astra Profile
Table Astra Overview List
4.3.2 Astra Products & Services
4.3.3 Astra Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Astra (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Balidt (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Balidt Profile
Table Balidt Overview List
4.4.2 Balidt Products & Services
4.4.3 Balidt Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Balidt (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Balta (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Balta Profile
Table Balta Overview List
4.5.2 Balta Products & Services
4.5.3 Balta Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Balta (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Beaulieu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Beaulieu Profile
Table Beaulieu Overview List
4.6.2 Beaulieu Products & Services
4.6.3 Beaulieu Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Beaulieu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Brintons (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Brintons Profile
Table Brintons Overview List
4.7.2 Brintons Products & Services
4.7.3 Brintons Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Brintons (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Coc Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Coc Carpet Profile
Table Coc Carpet Overview List
4.8.2 Coc Carpet Products & Services
4.8.3 Coc Carpet Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Coc Carpet (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Debomat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Debomat Profile
Table Debomat Overview List
4.9.2 Debomat Products & Services
4.9.3 Debomat Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Debomat (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Desso (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Desso Profile
Table Desso Overview List
4.10.2 Desso Products & Services
4.10.3 Desso Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Desso (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Dinarsu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Dinarsu Profile
Table Dinarsu Overview List
4.11.2 Dinarsu Products & Services
4.11.3 Dinarsu Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Dinarsu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Dixie Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Dixie Group Profile
Table Dixie Group Overview List
4.12.2 Dixie Group Products & Services
4.12.3 Dixie Group Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Dixie Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Dongsheng Carpet Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Dongsheng Carpet Group Profile
Table Dongsheng Carpet Group Overview List
4.13.2 Dongsheng Carpet Group Products & Services
4.13.3 Dongsheng Carpet Group Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Dongsheng Carpet Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Eilisha (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Eilisha Profile
Table Eilisha Overview List
4.14.2 Eilisha Products & Services
4.14.3 Eilisha Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Eilisha (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Haima Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Haima Carpet Profile
Table Haima Carpet Overview List
4.15.2 Haima Carpet Products & Services
4.15.3 Haima Carpet Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Haima Carpet (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Huade (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Huade Profile
Table Huade Overview List
4.16.2 Huade Products & Services
4.16.3 Huade Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Huade (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Infloor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Infloor Profile
Table Infloor Overview List
4.17.2 Infloor Products & Services
4.17.3 Infloor Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Infloor (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Interface (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Interface Profile
Table Interface Overview List
4.18.2 Interface Products & Services
4.18.3 Interface Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Interface (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Profile
Table Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Overview List
4.19.2 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Products & Services
4.19.3 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Jiangsu Kaili Carpet (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Meijili Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Meijili Carpet Profile
Table Meijili Carpet Overview List
4.20.2 Meijili Carpet Products & Services
4.20.3 Meijili Carpet Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Meijili Carpet (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Merinos (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Merinos Profile
Table Merinos Overview List
4.21.2 Merinos Products & Services
4.21.3 Merinos Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Merinos (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 Milanb (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 Milanb Profile
Table Milanb Overview List
4.22.2 Milanb Products & Services
4.22.3 Milanb Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Milanb (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Milliken (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Milliken Profile
Table Milliken Overview List
4.23.2 Milliken Products & Services
4.23.3 Milliken Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Milliken (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 Mohawk (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 Mohawk Profile
Table Mohawk Overview List
4.24.2 Mohawk Products & Services
4.24.3 Mohawk Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mohawk (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Oriental Weavers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Oriental Weavers Profile
Table Oriental Weavers Overview List
4.25.2 Oriental Weavers Products & Services
4.25.3 Oriental Weavers Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Oriental Weavers (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.26 Ruome (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.26.1 Ruome Profile
Table Ruome Overview List
4.26.2 Ruome Products & Services
4.26.3 Ruome Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ruome (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.27 Shanhua Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.27.1 Shanhua Carpet Profile
Table Shanhua Carpet Overview List
4.27.2 Shanhua Carpet Products & Services
4.27.3 Shanhua Carpet Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shanhua Carpet (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.28 Shaw Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.28.1 Shaw Industries Profile
Table Shaw Industries Overview List
4.28.2 Shaw Industries Products & Services
4.28.3 Shaw Industries Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shaw Industries (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.29 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.29.1 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet Profile
Table Shenzhen Meijili Carpet Overview List
4.29.2 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet Products & Services
4.29.3 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shenzhen Meijili Carpet (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.30 Tarkett (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.30.1 Tarkett Profile
Table Tarkett Overview List
4.30.2 Tarkett Products & Services
4.30.3 Tarkett Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tarkett (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.31 Tibetan Sheep Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.32 TY Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.33 Ty-Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.34 Zhejiang Fine Arts Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.35 Zhemei Carpets (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Carpet Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Carpet Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Carpet Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Carpet Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Million Sqm
Table Global Carpet Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Million Sqm
Figure Global Carpet Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Million Sqm
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Carpet Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Carpet Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Carpet MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Carpet Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Carpet Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Residential
Figure Carpet Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Carpet Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in Million Sqm
6.1.2 Demand in Non-residential
Figure Carpet Demand in Non-residential, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Carpet Demand in Non-residential, 2015-2019, in Million Sqm
6.1.3 Demand in Automotive & transportation
Figure Carpet Demand in Automotive & transportation, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Carpet Demand in Automotive & transportation, 2015-2019, in Million Sqm
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Carpet Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Carpet Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Carpet Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Carpet Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Million Sqm
Table Carpet Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Million Sqm
Table Carpet Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Million Sqm
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Carpet Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Carpet Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Million Sqm
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Carpet Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Carpet Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Carpet Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Million Sqm
Table Global Carpet Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Million Sqm
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Carpet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Carpet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Million Sqm
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Carpet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Carpet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Million Sqm
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Carpet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Carpet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Million Sqm
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Carpet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Carpet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Million Sqm
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Carpet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Carpet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Million Sqm
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Carpet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Carpet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Million Sqm
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Carpet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Carpet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Million Sqm
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Carpet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Carpet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Million Sqm
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Carpet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Carpet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Million Sqm
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Carpet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Carpet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Million Sqm
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Carpet Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Carpet Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Million Sqm
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4153281
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: