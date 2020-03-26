Global Chandeliers Market 2020-2025:Production Cost, Sales, Demand, End User, Manufacturers and Industry Shares
A chandelier is defined as a lamp which is suspended from the ceiling either directly from a ceiling lamp outlet, or simply from a hook in the ceiling and then plugged into a common wall socket. Chandeliers use small, lower wattage bulbs that are usually shaped in the form of a candle flame, though these lamps are not limited to small bulbs. There are often three or more light bulbs in one chandelier, giving off from 100 to 400 watts of total light.Chandeliers can be used in nearly any room, from a fancy, formal dining room to a child’s bedroom or game room. The most popular ones are the type with dangling cut glass crystals surrounding the bulbs, creating a beautiful spectrum of light. These more formal lamps are usually brass or gold plated, and will bring elegance and formality to the room in which they hang.While chandeliers can be appropriate in any type of room, choosing the correct size is paramount. A giant one will overcome a tiny room while a small one hung over a long dining room table will look lost. In general, a smaller room with dimensions of 10 x 10 ft (3.05 x 3.05 m) would comfortably house a chandelier no more than 20 inches (50.8 cm) in diameter. A 12 x 12 ft (3.66 x 3.66 m) room will hold one of up to 27 inches (68.58 cm) in diameter. An exceptionally large one with a diameter of 36 inches (91.44 cm) or more should only be hung in a room that is 14x 14 ft (4.27 x 4.27 m) or larger.When choosing a chandelier to hang over a table, it should normally hang at least 30 inches (76.2 cm) from the surface of the table, and should be about 12 inches (30.48 cm) narrower than the table’s width.
The global Chandeliers market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Chandeliers by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Uplight Chandeliers
Downlight Chandeliers
Cluster Chandeliers
Pendant Chandeliers
Pendant Bowl Chandeliers
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
James R. Moder
Kichler Lighting
DE MAJO Iiluminazione
Wilkinson
Kenroy Home
Feiss
Gemini Cut Glass Company
Kurt Faustig
Pataviumart
American Brass and Crystal
Savoy House lighting
Wranovsky
Dolan Designs
Elegant Lighting
Myran Allan Chandelier
Kamable Lighting
Versailles Lamps
Kaiyan Lighting
East Lighting
WENHANG LANTERN-ORNAMENT
Lumax
Qilang Lighting
Diamond Life Group
Senqiu Lighting
Fusida lighting
HUAYI LIGHTING
Jiangmen Jimmy Lighting
Zhongshan Pacific Lamps
Liaosion Lighting
Xing Nan Lighting
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Commercial
Home
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Chandeliers Industry
Figure Chandeliers Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Chandeliers
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Chandeliers
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Chandeliers
Table Global Chandeliers Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Chandeliers Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Uplight Chandeliers
Table Major Company List of Uplight Chandeliers
3.1.2 Downlight Chandeliers
Table Major Company List of Downlight Chandeliers
3.1.3 Cluster Chandeliers
Table Major Company List of Cluster Chandeliers
3.1.4 Pendant Chandeliers
Table Major Company List of Pendant Chandeliers
3.1.5 Pendant Bowl Chandeliers
Table Major Company List of Pendant Bowl Chandeliers
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Chandeliers Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Chandeliers Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Chandeliers Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Chandeliers Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Chandeliers Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Chandeliers Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 James R. Moder (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 James R. Moder Profile
Table James R. Moder Overview List
4.1.2 James R. Moder Products & Services
4.1.3 James R. Moder Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of James R. Moder (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Kichler Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Kichler Lighting Profile
Table Kichler Lighting Overview List
4.2.2 Kichler Lighting Products & Services
4.2.3 Kichler Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kichler Lighting (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 DE MAJO Iiluminazione (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 DE MAJO Iiluminazione Profile
Table DE MAJO Iiluminazione Overview List
4.3.2 DE MAJO Iiluminazione Products & Services
4.3.3 DE MAJO Iiluminazione Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of DE MAJO Iiluminazione (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Wilkinson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Wilkinson Profile
Table Wilkinson Overview List
4.4.2 Wilkinson Products & Services
4.4.3 Wilkinson Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Wilkinson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Kenroy Home (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Kenroy Home Profile
Table Kenroy Home Overview List
4.5.2 Kenroy Home Products & Services
4.5.3 Kenroy Home Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kenroy Home (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Feiss (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Feiss Profile
Table Feiss Overview List
4.6.2 Feiss Products & Services
4.6.3 Feiss Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Feiss (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Gemini Cut Glass Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Gemini Cut Glass Company Profile
Table Gemini Cut Glass Company Overview List
4.7.2 Gemini Cut Glass Company Products & Services
4.7.3 Gemini Cut Glass Company Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Gemini Cut Glass Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Kurt Faustig (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Kurt Faustig Profile
Table Kurt Faustig Overview List
4.8.2 Kurt Faustig Products & Services
4.8.3 Kurt Faustig Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kurt Faustig (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Pataviumart (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Pataviumart Profile
Table Pataviumart Overview List
4.9.2 Pataviumart Products & Services
4.9.3 Pataviumart Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Pataviumart (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 American Brass and Crystal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 American Brass and Crystal Profile
Table American Brass and Crystal Overview List
4.10.2 American Brass and Crystal Products & Services
4.10.3 American Brass and Crystal Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of American Brass and Crystal (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Savoy House lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Savoy House lighting Profile
Table Savoy House lighting Overview List
4.11.2 Savoy House lighting Products & Services
4.11.3 Savoy House lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Savoy House lighting (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Wranovsky (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Wranovsky Profile
Table Wranovsky Overview List
4.12.2 Wranovsky Products & Services
4.12.3 Wranovsky Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Wranovsky (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Dolan Designs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Dolan Designs Profile
Table Dolan Designs Overview List
4.13.2 Dolan Designs Products & Services
4.13.3 Dolan Designs Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Dolan Designs (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Elegant Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Elegant Lighting Profile
Table Elegant Lighting Overview List
4.14.2 Elegant Lighting Products & Services
4.14.3 Elegant Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Elegant Lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Myran Allan Chandelier (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Myran Allan Chandelier Profile
Table Myran Allan Chandelier Overview List
4.15.2 Myran Allan Chandelier Products & Services
4.15.3 Myran Allan Chandelier Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Myran Allan Chandelier (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Kamable Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Kamable Lighting Profile
Table Kamable Lighting Overview List
4.16.2 Kamable Lighting Products & Services
4.16.3 Kamable Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kamable Lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Versailles Lamps (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Versailles Lamps Profile
Table Versailles Lamps Overview List
4.17.2 Versailles Lamps Products & Services
4.17.3 Versailles Lamps Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Versailles Lamps (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Kaiyan Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Kaiyan Lighting Profile
Table Kaiyan Lighting Overview List
4.18.2 Kaiyan Lighting Products & Services
4.18.3 Kaiyan Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kaiyan Lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 East Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 East Lighting Profile
Table East Lighting Overview List
4.19.2 East Lighting Products & Services
4.19.3 East Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of East Lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 WENHANG LANTERN-ORNAMENT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 WENHANG LANTERN-ORNAMENT Profile
Table WENHANG LANTERN-ORNAMENT Overview List
4.20.2 WENHANG LANTERN-ORNAMENT Products & Services
4.20.3 WENHANG LANTERN-ORNAMENT Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of WENHANG LANTERN-ORNAMENT (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Lumax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Lumax Profile
Table Lumax Overview List
4.21.2 Lumax Products & Services
4.21.3 Lumax Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lumax (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 Qilang Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 Qilang Lighting Profile
Table Qilang Lighting Overview List
4.22.2 Qilang Lighting Products & Services
4.22.3 Qilang Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Qilang Lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Diamond Life Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Diamond Life Group Profile
Table Diamond Life Group Overview List
4.23.2 Diamond Life Group Products & Services
4.23.3 Diamond Life Group Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Diamond Life Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 Senqiu Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 Senqiu Lighting Profile
Table Senqiu Lighting Overview List
4.24.2 Senqiu Lighting Products & Services
4.24.3 Senqiu Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Senqiu Lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Fusida lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Fusida lighting Profile
Table Fusida lighting Overview List
4.25.2 Fusida lighting Products & Services
4.25.3 Fusida lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Fusida lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.26 HUAYI LIGHTING (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.26.1 HUAYI LIGHTING Profile
Table HUAYI LIGHTING Overview List
4.26.2 HUAYI LIGHTING Products & Services
4.26.3 HUAYI LIGHTING Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of HUAYI LIGHTING (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.27 Jiangmen Jimmy Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.27.1 Jiangmen Jimmy Lighting Profile
Table Jiangmen Jimmy Lighting Overview List
4.27.2 Jiangmen Jimmy Lighting Products & Services
4.27.3 Jiangmen Jimmy Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Jiangmen Jimmy Lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.28 Zhongshan Pacific Lamps (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.28.1 Zhongshan Pacific Lamps Profile
Table Zhongshan Pacific Lamps Overview List
4.28.2 Zhongshan Pacific Lamps Products & Services
4.28.3 Zhongshan Pacific Lamps Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Zhongshan Pacific Lamps (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.29 Liaosion Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.29.1 Liaosion Lighting Profile
Table Liaosion Lighting Overview List
4.29.2 Liaosion Lighting Products & Services
4.29.3 Liaosion Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Liaosion Lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.30 Xing Nan Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.30.1 Xing Nan Lighting Profile
Table Xing Nan Lighting Overview List
4.30.2 Xing Nan Lighting Products & Services
4.30.3 Xing Nan Lighting Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Xing Nan Lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Chandeliers Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Chandeliers Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Chandeliers Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Chandeliers Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Chandeliers Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Chandeliers Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Chandeliers Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Chandeliers Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Chandeliers MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Chandeliers Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Chandeliers Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Commercial
Figure Chandeliers Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Chandeliers Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Home
Figure Chandeliers Demand in Home, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Chandeliers Demand in Home, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Chandeliers Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Chandeliers Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Chandeliers Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Chandeliers Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Chandeliers Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Chandeliers Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Chandeliers Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Chandeliers Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Chandeliers Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Chandeliers Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Chandeliers Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Chandeliers Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Chandeliers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Chandeliers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Chandeliers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Chandeliers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Chandeliers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Chandeliers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Chandeliers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Chandeliers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Chandeliers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Chandeliers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Chandeliers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Chandeliers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Chandeliers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Chandeliers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Chandeliers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Chandeliers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Chandeliers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Chandeliers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Chandeliers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Chandeliers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Chandeliers Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Chandeliers Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
Links: