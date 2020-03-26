Global Chandeliers Market 2020-2025:Production Cost, Sales, Demand, End User, Manufacturers and Industry Shares

Description

A chandelier is defined as a lamp which is suspended from the ceiling either directly from a ceiling lamp outlet, or simply from a hook in the ceiling and then plugged into a common wall socket. Chandeliers use small, lower wattage bulbs that are usually shaped in the form of a candle flame, though these lamps are not limited to small bulbs. There are often three or more light bulbs in one chandelier, giving off from 100 to 400 watts of total light.Chandeliers can be used in nearly any room, from a fancy, formal dining room to a child’s bedroom or game room. The most popular ones are the type with dangling cut glass crystals surrounding the bulbs, creating a beautiful spectrum of light. These more formal lamps are usually brass or gold plated, and will bring elegance and formality to the room in which they hang.While chandeliers can be appropriate in any type of room, choosing the correct size is paramount. A giant one will overcome a tiny room while a small one hung over a long dining room table will look lost. In general, a smaller room with dimensions of 10 x 10 ft (3.05 x 3.05 m) would comfortably house a chandelier no more than 20 inches (50.8 cm) in diameter. A 12 x 12 ft (3.66 x 3.66 m) room will hold one of up to 27 inches (68.58 cm) in diameter. An exceptionally large one with a diameter of 36 inches (91.44 cm) or more should only be hung in a room that is 14x 14 ft (4.27 x 4.27 m) or larger.When choosing a chandelier to hang over a table, it should normally hang at least 30 inches (76.2 cm) from the surface of the table, and should be about 12 inches (30.48 cm) narrower than the table’s width.

The global Chandeliers market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Chandeliers by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Uplight Chandeliers

Downlight Chandeliers

Cluster Chandeliers

Pendant Chandeliers

Pendant Bowl Chandeliers

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

James R. Moder

Kichler Lighting

DE MAJO Iiluminazione

Wilkinson

Kenroy Home

Feiss

Gemini Cut Glass Company

Kurt Faustig

Pataviumart

American Brass and Crystal

Savoy House lighting

Wranovsky

Dolan Designs

Elegant Lighting

Myran Allan Chandelier

Kamable Lighting

Versailles Lamps

Kaiyan Lighting

East Lighting

WENHANG LANTERN-ORNAMENT

Lumax

Qilang Lighting

Diamond Life Group

Senqiu Lighting

Fusida lighting

HUAYI LIGHTING

Jiangmen Jimmy Lighting

Zhongshan Pacific Lamps

Liaosion Lighting

Xing Nan Lighting

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial

Home

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

