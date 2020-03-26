Global Bicycle Market 2020-2025:Business Strategies, Services, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Trends and Forecast Report

Description

Snapshot

Bicycle, often called a bike or cycle, is a non-automatic vehicle with two wheels in tandem, usually propelled by pedals connected to the rear wheel by a chain, and having handlebars for steering and a saddle like seat.

The global Bicycle market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Bicycle by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

20 Inch

24 Inch

26 Inch

27 Inch

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Giant Bicycles

Hero Cycles

TI Cycles

Trek

Shanghai Phonex

Atlas

Flying Pigeon

Merida

Xidesheng Bicycle

OMYO

Emmelle

Avon Cycles

Tianjin Battle

Cannondale

Libahuang

Specialized

Trinx Bikes

DAHON

Cycoo

Bridgestone Cycle

Laux (Tianjin)

Samchuly Bicycle

Cube

Pacific Cycles

Derby Cycle

Grimaldi Industri

Gazelle

KHS

Forever

Scott Sports

Fuji Bikes

Pashley Cycles

Accell Group

Huffy

LOOK

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Transportation Tools

Recreation

Racing

Physical Training

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Bicycle Industry

Figure Bicycle Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Bicycle

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Bicycle

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Bicycle

Table Global Bicycle Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Bicycle Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 20 Inch

Table Major Company List of 20 Inch

3.1.2 24 Inch

Table Major Company List of 24 Inch

3.1.3 26 Inch

Table Major Company List of 26 Inch

3.1.4 27 Inch

Table Major Company List of 27 Inch

3.1.5 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Bicycle Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Bicycle Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Bicycle Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Bicycle Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Bicycle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Bicycle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Bicycle Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Bicycle Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Bicycle Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Bicycle Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Bicycle Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Bicycle Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Bicycle Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Bicycle Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Bicycle MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Bicycle Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Bicycle Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Transportation Tools

Figure Bicycle Demand in Transportation Tools, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Bicycle Demand in Transportation Tools, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Recreation

Figure Bicycle Demand in Recreation, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Bicycle Demand in Recreation, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Racing

Figure Bicycle Demand in Racing, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Bicycle Demand in Racing, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Physical Training

Figure Bicycle Demand in Physical Training, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Bicycle Demand in Physical Training, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Others

Figure Bicycle Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Bicycle Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Bicycle Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Bicycle Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Bicycle Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Bicycle Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Bicycle Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Bicycle Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Bicycle Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Bicycle Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Bicycle Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Bicycle Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Bicycle Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Bicycle Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Bicycle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Bicycle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

