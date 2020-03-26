Global Bicycle Market 2020-2025:Business Strategies, Services, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Trends and Forecast Report
Description
Snapshot
Bicycle, often called a bike or cycle, is a non-automatic vehicle with two wheels in tandem, usually propelled by pedals connected to the rear wheel by a chain, and having handlebars for steering and a saddle like seat.
The global Bicycle market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Bicycle by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
20 Inch
24 Inch
26 Inch
27 Inch
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Giant Bicycles
Hero Cycles
TI Cycles
Trek
Shanghai Phonex
Atlas
Flying Pigeon
Merida
Xidesheng Bicycle
OMYO
Emmelle
Avon Cycles
Tianjin Battle
Cannondale
Libahuang
Specialized
Trinx Bikes
DAHON
Cycoo
Bridgestone Cycle
Laux (Tianjin)
Samchuly Bicycle
Cube
Pacific Cycles
Derby Cycle
Grimaldi Industri
Gazelle
KHS
Forever
Scott Sports
Fuji Bikes
Pashley Cycles
Accell Group
Huffy
LOOK
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Transportation Tools
Recreation
Racing
Physical Training
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Bicycle Industry
Figure Bicycle Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Bicycle
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Bicycle
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Bicycle
Table Global Bicycle Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Bicycle Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 20 Inch
Table Major Company List of 20 Inch
3.1.2 24 Inch
Table Major Company List of 24 Inch
3.1.3 26 Inch
Table Major Company List of 26 Inch
3.1.4 27 Inch
Table Major Company List of 27 Inch
3.1.5 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Bicycle Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Bicycle Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Bicycle Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Bicycle Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Bicycle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Bicycle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Bicycle Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Bicycle Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Bicycle Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Bicycle Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Bicycle Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Bicycle Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Bicycle Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Bicycle Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Bicycle MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Bicycle Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Bicycle Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Transportation Tools
Figure Bicycle Demand in Transportation Tools, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Bicycle Demand in Transportation Tools, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Recreation
Figure Bicycle Demand in Recreation, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Bicycle Demand in Recreation, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Racing
Figure Bicycle Demand in Racing, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Bicycle Demand in Racing, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Physical Training
Figure Bicycle Demand in Physical Training, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Bicycle Demand in Physical Training, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.5 Demand in Others
Figure Bicycle Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Bicycle Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Bicycle Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Bicycle Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Bicycle Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Bicycle Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Bicycle Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Bicycle Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Bicycle Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Bicycle Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Bicycle Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Bicycle Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Bicycle Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Bicycle Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Bicycle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Bicycle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Bicycle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Bicycle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
