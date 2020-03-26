Solar Backsheet Market Size, Trend, Demand, Industry Analysis to 2027 – 3M, Agfa, COVEME, Dunmore, E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Jolywood, KREMPEL, Mitsubishi Polyester, Targray

The solar backsheet is the backside or last layer of the photovoltaic module. It is usually made of polymer or a combination of polymers. A good quality solar backsheet is essential for avoiding system degradation, replacements, and unwanted maintenance. The backsheet also provides protection against UV radiation, humidity, and other foreign factors. The increasing awareness among consumers to reduce carbon emissions and the adoption of solar panels are creating a favorable landscape for the solar backsheet market in the forecast period.

The solar backsheet market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing installations of solar PV and favorable government policies for the adoption of renewable technologies. The high cost of installation and storage may hinder the growth of the solar backsheet market during the forecast period. Advancements in technology are likely to offer significant growth opportunities to the players active in the solar backsheet market in the future.

The global solar backsheet market is segmented on the basis of type, installation, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer. On the basis of the installation, the market is segmented as ground mounted, roof mounted, and floating power plant. The market on the basis of the application is classified as residential, commercial, industrial, utility, and military.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global solar backsheet market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The solar backsheet market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting solar backsheet market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the solar backsheet market in these regions.

