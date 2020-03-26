Submarine Power Cable Market Size And Global Overview to 2027 By Top Players Furukawa Electric, HENGTONG, Jiangsu Zhongtian, KEI, LS Cable, Nexans, NKT, Prysmian, Sumitomo Electric, TELE-FONIKA Kable

The submarine power cables are used for transmission of electricity generated using offshore wind power generating facilities. The ongoing expansion of offshore oil and gas platforms and the rise in deployment of offshore wind farms are contributing towards the growth of the submarine power cable market during the forecast period. Rapid investments from government & private players and stringent regulatory initiatives to integrate an energy-efficient operational environment drive the industry growth during the forecast period.

The submarine power cable market is forecasted to grow rapidly in the period 2018 to 2027 on account of various driving factors such as increasing fund flow to develop sustainable electrical infrastructure, coupled with various positive regulatory reforms. However, complex authorization procedures often lead to delays, thereby hindering the growth of the submarine power cable market. On the other hand, increasing intercountry transmission networks for underwater power supply offers lucrative growth prospects for the key players involved in the submarine power cable market during the forecast period.

The global submarine power cable market is segmented on the basis of type, conductor material, voltage, and application. By type, the market is segmented as multicore and single core. Based on conductor material, the market is segmented as copper and aluminum. On the basis of the voltage, the market is segmented as high voltage and medium voltage. The market on the basis of the application is classified as offshore oil & gas, offshore wind power generation, and inter-country & island connection.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global submarine power cable market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The submarine power cable market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting submarine power cable market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the submarine power cable market in these regions.

