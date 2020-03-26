Global Sport Bottle Market 2020-2025:Product, Technology, Applications, Emerging Trends, Cost Analysis, Investment & Opportunities Analysis

Sports bottle, as the name implies, is an appliance used to carry water in the outdoor sports. Sport bottle can be made of plastic, stainless steel, aluminum and others. Sport bottle is much more durable, convenient, safety and reliable. Sport Bottles are the primary needs of the outdoors consumers. Understanding the different needs of the consumers, the bottle manufacturers have designed bottles suited for various activities. Among the wide range of bottles, sport bottles market have been witnessing a growing demand among the consumers who are involved in sport activities both indoor and outdoor. The manufacturers of bottles have also contributed to the increasing demand for sport bottles market by designing innovating and attractive sport bottles which stirs up the purchase desire among consumers.

The global Sport Bottle market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Sport Bottle by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4157569

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Stainless Steel Sport Bottle

Plastic Sport Bottle

Aluminum Sport Bottle

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Thermos

PMI

Lock&Lock

Tupperware

CamelBak

Zojirushi

Haers

SIGG

Tiger

Klean Kanteen

Fuguang

Shinetime

Powcan

Nanlong

Nalgene

Laken

KOR

Contigo

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Daily Life

Outings

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Sport Bottle Industry

Figure Sport Bottle Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Sport Bottle

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Sport Bottle

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Sport Bottle

Table Global Sport Bottle Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Sport Bottle Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Stainless Steel Sport Bottle

Table Major Company List of Stainless Steel Sport Bottle

3.1.2 Plastic Sport Bottle

Table Major Company List of Plastic Sport Bottle

3.1.3 Aluminum Sport Bottle

Table Major Company List of Aluminum Sport Bottle

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Sport Bottle Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Sport Bottle Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Sport Bottle Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Sport Bottle Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Sport Bottle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Sport Bottle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Thermos (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Thermos Profile

Table Thermos Overview List

4.1.2 Thermos Products & Services

4.1.3 Thermos Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Thermos (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 PMI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 PMI Profile

Table PMI Overview List

4.2.2 PMI Products & Services

4.2.3 PMI Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of PMI (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Lock&Lock (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Lock&Lock Profile

Table Lock&Lock Overview List

4.3.2 Lock&Lock Products & Services

4.3.3 Lock&Lock Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lock&Lock (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Tupperware (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Tupperware Profile

Table Tupperware Overview List

4.4.2 Tupperware Products & Services

4.4.3 Tupperware Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tupperware (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 CamelBak (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 CamelBak Profile

Table CamelBak Overview List

4.5.2 CamelBak Products & Services

4.5.3 CamelBak Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CamelBak (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Zojirushi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Zojirushi Profile

Table Zojirushi Overview List

4.6.2 Zojirushi Products & Services

4.6.3 Zojirushi Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Zojirushi (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Haers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Haers Profile

Table Haers Overview List

4.7.2 Haers Products & Services

4.7.3 Haers Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Haers (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 SIGG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 SIGG Profile

Table SIGG Overview List

4.8.2 SIGG Products & Services

4.8.3 SIGG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SIGG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Tiger (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Tiger Profile

Table Tiger Overview List

4.9.2 Tiger Products & Services

4.9.3 Tiger Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tiger (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Klean Kanteen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Klean Kanteen Profile

Table Klean Kanteen Overview List

4.10.2 Klean Kanteen Products & Services

4.10.3 Klean Kanteen Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Klean Kanteen (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Fuguang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Fuguang Profile

Table Fuguang Overview List

4.11.2 Fuguang Products & Services

4.11.3 Fuguang Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fuguang (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Shinetime (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Shinetime Profile

Table Shinetime Overview List

4.12.2 Shinetime Products & Services

4.12.3 Shinetime Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shinetime (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Powcan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Powcan Profile

Table Powcan Overview List

4.13.2 Powcan Products & Services

4.13.3 Powcan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Powcan (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Nanlong (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Nanlong Profile

Table Nanlong Overview List

4.14.2 Nanlong Products & Services

4.14.3 Nanlong Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nanlong (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Nalgene (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Nalgene Profile

Table Nalgene Overview List

4.15.2 Nalgene Products & Services

4.15.3 Nalgene Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nalgene (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Laken (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Laken Profile

Table Laken Overview List

4.16.2 Laken Products & Services

4.16.3 Laken Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Laken (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 KOR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 KOR Profile

Table KOR Overview List

4.17.2 KOR Products & Services

4.17.3 KOR Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of KOR (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Contigo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Contigo Profile

Table Contigo Overview List

4.18.2 Contigo Products & Services

4.18.3 Contigo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Contigo (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Sport Bottle Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Sport Bottle Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Sport Bottle Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Sport Bottle Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Sport Bottle Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Sport Bottle Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Sport Bottle Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Sport Bottle Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Sport Bottle MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Sport Bottle Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Sport Bottle Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Daily Life

Figure Sport Bottle Demand in Daily Life, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Sport Bottle Demand in Daily Life, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Outings

Figure Sport Bottle Demand in Outings, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Sport Bottle Demand in Outings, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Sport Bottle Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Sport Bottle Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Sport Bottle Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Sport Bottle Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Sport Bottle Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Sport Bottle Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Sport Bottle Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Sport Bottle Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Sport Bottle Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Sport Bottle Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Sport Bottle Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Sport Bottle Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Sport Bottle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Sport Bottle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Sport Bottle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Sport Bottle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Sport Bottle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Sport Bottle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Sport Bottle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Sport Bottle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Sport Bottle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Sport Bottle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Sport Bottle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Sport Bottle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Sport Bottle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Sport Bottle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Sport Bottle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Sport Bottle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Sport Bottle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Sport Bottle Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Sport Bottle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Sport Bottle Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Sport Bottle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Sport Bottle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4157569

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155