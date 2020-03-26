Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2025
The report bifurcates the global "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables " market on the basis of product type.
companies profiled in the report include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eppendorf Group, 4titude, Corning Incorporated, and Greiner Bio-One International GmbH.
The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) consumables market has been segmented as follows:
Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market, by Product
- PCR Tubes
- PCR Microplates
- Caps/Lids
- Others
Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market, by End-user
- Research and Academic Institutes
- Clinical Diagnostic Labs and Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Others
Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia & New Zealand
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
