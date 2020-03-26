Global VTOL UAV Market 2020-2025:Current Trends, Growing Demand, Investment Opportunity, Growth & Future Estimations

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, as an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), or by several other names, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator, or fully or intermittently autonomously, by onboard computers. Compared to manned aircraft, UAVs are often preferred for missions that are too “dull, dirty or dangerous” for humans. They originated mostly in military applications, although their use is expanding in commercial, scientific, recreational, agricultural, and other applications, such as policing and surveillance, aerial photography, agriculture and drone racing.

The global VTOL UAV market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of VTOL UAV by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4157702

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Multicopter

Helicopter

Hybrid

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

DJI

PARROT

3D Robotics

AscTec

Yamaha

XAIRCRAFT

ZERO TECH

Ehang

IAI

CybAero

Alpha Unmanned Systems

Microdrones

Ewatt

Hanhe

GoPro

LONCIN MOTOR

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Military

Homeland Security

Civil & Commercial

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 VTOL UAV Industry

Figure VTOL UAV Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of VTOL UAV

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of VTOL UAV

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of VTOL UAV

Table Global VTOL UAV Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 VTOL UAV Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Multicopter

Table Major Company List of Multicopter

3.1.2 Helicopter

Table Major Company List of Helicopter

3.1.3 Hybrid

Table Major Company List of Hybrid

3.2 Market Size

Table Global VTOL UAV Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global VTOL UAV Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global VTOL UAV Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global VTOL UAV Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global VTOL UAV Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global VTOL UAV Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 DJI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 DJI Profile

Table DJI Overview List

4.1.2 DJI Products & Services

4.1.3 DJI Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DJI (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 PARROT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 PARROT Profile

Table PARROT Overview List

4.2.2 PARROT Products & Services

4.2.3 PARROT Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of PARROT (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 3D Robotics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 3D Robotics Profile

Table 3D Robotics Overview List

4.3.2 3D Robotics Products & Services

4.3.3 3D Robotics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of 3D Robotics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 AscTec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 AscTec Profile

Table AscTec Overview List

4.4.2 AscTec Products & Services

4.4.3 AscTec Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AscTec (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Yamaha (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Yamaha Profile

Table Yamaha Overview List

4.5.2 Yamaha Products & Services

4.5.3 Yamaha Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Yamaha (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 XAIRCRAFT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 XAIRCRAFT Profile

Table XAIRCRAFT Overview List

4.6.2 XAIRCRAFT Products & Services

4.6.3 XAIRCRAFT Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of XAIRCRAFT (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 ZERO TECH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 ZERO TECH Profile

Table ZERO TECH Overview List

4.7.2 ZERO TECH Products & Services

4.7.3 ZERO TECH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ZERO TECH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Ehang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Ehang Profile

Table Ehang Overview List

4.8.2 Ehang Products & Services

4.8.3 Ehang Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ehang (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 IAI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 IAI Profile

Table IAI Overview List

4.9.2 IAI Products & Services

4.9.3 IAI Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of IAI (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 CybAero (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 CybAero Profile

Table CybAero Overview List

4.10.2 CybAero Products & Services

4.10.3 CybAero Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CybAero (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Alpha Unmanned Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Alpha Unmanned Systems Profile

Table Alpha Unmanned Systems Overview List

4.11.2 Alpha Unmanned Systems Products & Services

4.11.3 Alpha Unmanned Systems Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Alpha Unmanned Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Microdrones (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Microdrones Profile

Table Microdrones Overview List

4.12.2 Microdrones Products & Services

4.12.3 Microdrones Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Microdrones (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Ewatt (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Ewatt Profile

Table Ewatt Overview List

4.13.2 Ewatt Products & Services

4.13.3 Ewatt Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ewatt (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Hanhe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Hanhe Profile

Table Hanhe Overview List

4.14.2 Hanhe Products & Services

4.14.3 Hanhe Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hanhe (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 GoPro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 GoPro Profile

Table GoPro Overview List

4.15.2 GoPro Products & Services

4.15.3 GoPro Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GoPro (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 LONCIN MOTOR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 LONCIN MOTOR Profile

Table LONCIN MOTOR Overview List

4.16.2 LONCIN MOTOR Products & Services

4.16.3 LONCIN MOTOR Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LONCIN MOTOR (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global VTOL UAV Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global VTOL UAV Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global VTOL UAV Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global VTOL UAV Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global VTOL UAV Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global VTOL UAV Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America VTOL UAV Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe VTOL UAV Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific VTOL UAV MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America VTOL UAV Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa VTOL UAV Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Military

Figure VTOL UAV Demand in Military, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure VTOL UAV Demand in Military, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Homeland Security

Figure VTOL UAV Demand in Homeland Security, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure VTOL UAV Demand in Homeland Security, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Civil & Commercial

Figure VTOL UAV Demand in Civil & Commercial, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure VTOL UAV Demand in Civil & Commercial, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Others

Figure VTOL UAV Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure VTOL UAV Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table VTOL UAV Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure VTOL UAV Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure VTOL UAV Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table VTOL UAV Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table VTOL UAV Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table VTOL UAV Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table VTOL UAV Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table VTOL UAV Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global VTOL UAV Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global VTOL UAV Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global VTOL UAV Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global VTOL UAV Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America VTOL UAV Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America VTOL UAV Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America VTOL UAV Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America VTOL UAV Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe VTOL UAV Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe VTOL UAV Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe VTOL UAV Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe VTOL UAV Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific VTOL UAV Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific VTOL UAV Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific VTOL UAV Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific VTOL UAV Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America VTOL UAV Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America VTOL UAV Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America VTOL UAV Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America VTOL UAV Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa VTOL UAV Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa VTOL UAV Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa VTOL UAV Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa VTOL UAV Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table VTOL UAV Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table VTOL UAV Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4157702

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155