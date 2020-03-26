Global Ceramic Decal Market 2020-2025:Technology, User Demand, Advancement, Future Growth, Development Trends and Business Opportunities
Ceramic and porcelain can be found in archeological digs thousands of years ago still harboring their vivid mineral glazes. These stable materials are still unchanged even when all the metals tools are long gone. Similar to colored glaze, decals are made of stable mineral colors.Decals are printed images made from mineral toners. The toners are either silkscreen or digitally printed on special paper coated in water soluble glue. The colored images are then covered with a coating. When the decal is wet, the image is released from the paper , applied and fired in a kiln at approximately 1400F, once fired at these colors will become permanently embedded on top of the glaze of the ware.
The global Ceramic Decal market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Ceramic Decal by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Digital Decals
Silkscreen Decals
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Stecol Ceramic Crafts
Tangshan Jiali
Handan Ceramic
Jiangsu Nanyang
Concord Ceramics
Leipold International
Hi-Coat
Tullis Russell
Design Point Decal
Tony Transfer
Bel Decal
Deco Art
Yimei
Bailey
Siak Transfers
Trinity Decals
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Daily use ceramics
Artistic ceramics
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Ceramic Decal Industry
Figure Ceramic Decal Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Ceramic Decal
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Ceramic Decal
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Ceramic Decal
Table Global Ceramic Decal Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Ceramic Decal Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Digital Decals
Table Major Company List of Digital Decals
3.1.2 Silkscreen Decals
Table Major Company List of Silkscreen Decals
3.1.3 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Ceramic Decal Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Ceramic Decal Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Ceramic Decal Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Ceramic Decal Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Ceramic Decal Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Ceramic Decal Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Stecol Ceramic Crafts (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Stecol Ceramic Crafts Profile
Table Stecol Ceramic Crafts Overview List
4.1.2 Stecol Ceramic Crafts Products & Services
4.1.3 Stecol Ceramic Crafts Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Stecol Ceramic Crafts (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Tangshan Jiali (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Tangshan Jiali Profile
Table Tangshan Jiali Overview List
4.2.2 Tangshan Jiali Products & Services
4.2.3 Tangshan Jiali Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tangshan Jiali (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Handan Ceramic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Handan Ceramic Profile
Table Handan Ceramic Overview List
4.3.2 Handan Ceramic Products & Services
4.3.3 Handan Ceramic Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Handan Ceramic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Jiangsu Nanyang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Jiangsu Nanyang Profile
Table Jiangsu Nanyang Overview List
4.4.2 Jiangsu Nanyang Products & Services
4.4.3 Jiangsu Nanyang Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Jiangsu Nanyang (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Concord Ceramics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Concord Ceramics Profile
Table Concord Ceramics Overview List
4.5.2 Concord Ceramics Products & Services
4.5.3 Concord Ceramics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Concord Ceramics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Leipold International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Leipold International Profile
Table Leipold International Overview List
4.6.2 Leipold International Products & Services
4.6.3 Leipold International Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Leipold International (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Hi-Coat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Hi-Coat Profile
Table Hi-Coat Overview List
4.7.2 Hi-Coat Products & Services
4.7.3 Hi-Coat Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hi-Coat (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Tullis Russell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Tullis Russell Profile
Table Tullis Russell Overview List
4.8.2 Tullis Russell Products & Services
4.8.3 Tullis Russell Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tullis Russell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Design Point Decal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Design Point Decal Profile
Table Design Point Decal Overview List
4.9.2 Design Point Decal Products & Services
4.9.3 Design Point Decal Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Design Point Decal (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Tony Transfer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Tony Transfer Profile
Table Tony Transfer Overview List
4.10.2 Tony Transfer Products & Services
4.10.3 Tony Transfer Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tony Transfer (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Bel Decal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Bel Decal Profile
Table Bel Decal Overview List
4.11.2 Bel Decal Products & Services
4.11.3 Bel Decal Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bel Decal (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Deco Art (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Deco Art Profile
Table Deco Art Overview List
4.12.2 Deco Art Products & Services
4.12.3 Deco Art Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Deco Art (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Yimei (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Yimei Profile
Table Yimei Overview List
4.13.2 Yimei Products & Services
4.13.3 Yimei Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yimei (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Bailey (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Bailey Profile
Table Bailey Overview List
4.14.2 Bailey Products & Services
4.14.3 Bailey Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bailey (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Siak Transfers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Siak Transfers Profile
Table Siak Transfers Overview List
4.15.2 Siak Transfers Products & Services
4.15.3 Siak Transfers Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Siak Transfers (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Trinity Decals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Trinity Decals Profile
Table Trinity Decals Overview List
4.16.2 Trinity Decals Products & Services
4.16.3 Trinity Decals Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Trinity Decals (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Ceramic Decal Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Ceramic Decal Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Ceramic Decal Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Ceramic Decal Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Ceramic Decal Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Ceramic Decal Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Ceramic Decal Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Ceramic Decal Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Ceramic Decal MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Ceramic Decal Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Ceramic Decal Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Daily use ceramics
Figure Ceramic Decal Demand in Daily use ceramics, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Ceramic Decal Demand in Daily use ceramics, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Artistic ceramics
Figure Ceramic Decal Demand in Artistic ceramics, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Ceramic Decal Demand in Artistic ceramics, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Others
Figure Ceramic Decal Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Ceramic Decal Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Ceramic Decal Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Ceramic Decal Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Ceramic Decal Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Ceramic Decal Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Ceramic Decal Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Ceramic Decal Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Ceramic Decal Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Ceramic Decal Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Ceramic Decal Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Ceramic Decal Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Ceramic Decal Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Ceramic Decal Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Ceramic Decal Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Ceramic Decal Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Ceramic Decal Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Ceramic Decal Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Ceramic Decal Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Ceramic Decal Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Ceramic Decal Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Ceramic Decal Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Ceramic Decal Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Ceramic Decal Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Ceramic Decal Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Ceramic Decal Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Ceramic Decal Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Ceramic Decal Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Ceramic Decal Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Ceramic Decal Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Ceramic Decal Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Ceramic Decal Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Ceramic Decal Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Ceramic Decal Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Ceramic Decal Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Ceramic Decal Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
