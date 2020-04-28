Pressure Sensor Market to Have a Healthy Growth of US$ 12.07 Mn during the Forecast Year 2026 | Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Analog Devices, Inc., Denso Corporation, Delph Automotive Plc

The Pressure Sensor Market generated a revenue of $7.21 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $12.07 billion by 2026, growing with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. The Piezoresistive sensor market garnered the highest revenue share in the global pressure sensor market.

Pressure sensors are those devices which are used for sensing the pressure and converting it into analog signals. Pressure sensing devices have a wide application in industries such as automotive, health, oil & gas, medical and consumer electronics. Some major technologies used in the pressure sensors are piezoresistive, electromagnetic, resonant solid state and optical.

The need of pressure sensors has constantly increasing for the last few years and is expected to grow with a considerable rate in the near future. A constant increase in the requirement of pressure sensing devices in emerging automotive and manufacturing industries is driving the market growth. Pressure sensors play a major role in reducing the undesired emissions in various industries and in reducing air pollution. In the vehicles, pressure sensors are installed in order to comply with varied passenger safety concerns such as tire pressure observation and monitoring engine oil, coolant pressure, engine power while acceleration and braking. A rising trend of cost effective, reliable and high performance sensor in devices such as smart phones and watches is pushing the pressure sensor market growth. However, high costs of replacement, maintenance and installation might resist the market growth.

Request Sample

Some major market players of the pressure sensor market are Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Analog Devices, Inc., Denso Corporation, Delph Automotive Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Damco Corporation.

pressure sensor market By Type

? Piezo-resistive sensors

? Electromagnetic sensors

? Capacitive sensors

? Resonant solid state sensors

? Optical sensors

? Other

pressure sensor market By Application

? Automotive

? Oil & Gas

? Consumer electronics

? Medical

? Industrial

? Others

pressure sensor market By Geography

? North America

? Europe

? Asia-Pacific

? Rest of World.

Request Discount

About us:

Research Trades is a prime destination for your business aptitude and analytical solutions because we provide qualitative and quantitative sources of information that are proficient to give one-stop solutions. We skillfully syndicate qualitative and quantitative research in exact proportions to have the best report, which not only gives the most recent insights but also assists you to grow.

Contact us:

Research Trades

Contact No: +1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com