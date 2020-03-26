CENTRIFUGAL PUMP MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH TREMENDOUS GROWTH BY 2027 | BAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY LLC,CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL

The Centrifugal Pump Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Centrifugal Pump market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A centrifugal pump is designed to move fluid through the transfer of rotational energy from one or more driven rotors, known as impellers. It converts the rotational energy of the fluid to energy in a moving fluid. The increasing urbanization in the developing countries and demand for water treatment plants is causing the centrifugal pump market to expand during the forecast period. The Middle East and the Asia Pacific region are hence likely to experience high growth in the coming years owing to the rising industrial demands in these regions.

Top Key Players:- Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC,CIRCOR International, Inc.,Flowserve Corporation,Grundfos Holding A/S,,KSB SE & Co. KGaA,Pentair plc,SOMEFLU,Sulzer Ltd,The Weir Group PLC,WILO SE

The centrifugal pump market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as robust demand form water & wastewater and infrastructure industry. However, the cavitation effect in centrifugal pumps is acting as a restraining factor for the growth of the centrifugal pump market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the developing countries are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players on account of the increasing investments in wastewater treatment plants in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Centrifugal Pump industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global centrifugal pump market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as single stage centrifugal pump and multistage centrifugal pump. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as industrial and commercial & residential.

The report analyzes factors affecting Centrifugal Pump market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Centrifugal Pump market in these regions

