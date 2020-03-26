Figure Skating Equipment Market Opportunities Keep the Bullish Growth Alive

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Global Figure Skating Equipment Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and deal landscapes. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of market from 2018 to 2024.

Figure skating is a kind of ice skate that is used by figure skaters. These skates consist of a boot and a blade which is attached with the help of screws to the sole of the boot. Inexpensive sets for the recreational skaters are also available, but most of the figure skaters prefer buying the boots and blades separately and then, later on, have the blades mounted on by a technician of professional skating. Figure skating has increased popularity over these years, due to the fact that it is promoted as a sport which can be implemented by any age group, hence making it a sporting activity that has achieved a universal appeal. This growing popularity of the sport and different sports tournaments in the developing countries has been recognized as one of the significant trends that are playing a vital role in the growth of the global figure skating equipment market. In addition to the rising popularity, the growing interest of the people all around the world in various sports activities also has had a direct influence on the growth and increase of sporting tournaments and hence owing to an increase in the consumption of the figure skating equipment.

This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Figure Skating Equipment Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

Market Drivers

Growing Number of Population Opting Ice Skating as a Sport of Thrill and Leisure

Rising Disposable Income in both Developed and Emerging Economies

Market Trend

Increasing Technological Developments of Skating Products

Increase in the Eco-Friendly Skating Rinks

Restraints

High Cost of Figure Skating Equipment

Opportunities

Growing Acceptance of Ice Skating as a Sport

Challenges

Lack of Availability of Skating Rinks in Developing Countries

Major Players in Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Include,

Jackson Ultima (Canada), HD Sports (MK Blades, John Wilson) (United Kingdom), Edea (Italy), Harlick (United States), Risport Skates (Italy), Paramount Skates (United States), SP-Teri (United States), Graf Skate (Switzerland), John Wilson Skates (United Kingdom), Riedell Shoes (United States), Roces Srl (Italy) and American Athletic Shoe (United States).

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Figure Skating Equipment Market research report include SWOT analysis.

On the basis of geographical regions, the Global Figure Skating Equipment Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

The Global Figure Skating Equipment segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Figure Skate Boots, Figure Skate Blades, Helmet, Soakers, Others), Application (Individual, Institutional, Ice Hockey, Ice Dancing), Blade Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminum), Blade Type (Tapered Figure Skating Blades, Side-Honed figure Skating Blades, Parabolic Figure Skating Blades), Distribution Channels (Online, Sports Stores, Brand Stores, Hypermarkets, Others), End-User (Kids (Boys, Girls), Adults (Men, Women)), Skate Guard Type (Hard Skate Guards, Soft Skate Guards), Dress Material (Acrylic, Chiffon, Georgette, Lycra or Spandex, Nylon, Polyester, Other), Boot Material (Molded Plastic, Leather (Often Synthetic), Ballistic Nylon, Thermoformed Composite Material)

The Global Figure Skating Equipment Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.

