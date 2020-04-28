Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Market Trends, Segmentation, Swot Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Wireless and mobile backhaul Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the wireless and mobile backhaul market with detailed market segmentation by equipment, services, and geography. The global wireless and mobile backhaul market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireless and mobile backhaul market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Wireless and mobile backhaul is the portion of a mobile network that connects the core network with the cellular base stations, such as RAN (Radio Access Network). Various technology choices available for mobile backhaul are copper-lined, fiber-optic, wireless backhaul (microwave), and millimeter-wave solutions. The copper-based backhaul was the primary backhaul technology for 2G/3G and supported 1.5 Mbps to 2 Mbps bandwidth. On the other hand, fiber-optic technology is mainstay wired backhaul in microwave backhaul and MNO networks.

A few significant factors driving the growth of the market are increasing mobile data traffic, increasing the availability of smartphones, and growing advancement in technology. However, spectrum crunch and case-by-case examination before specific deployments is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Few opportunities or trends, anticipated to fuel the growth of the market are 42 GHz spectrum band and 5g wireless backhaul. The 5G network is anticipated to comprise both NR (New Radio) and 5G Core Network (5GC). The reluctance of organizations to move from traditional to next-generation backhaul (Ngb) is one of the significant challenges for the wireless and mobile backhaul market.

The global wireless and mobile backhaul market is segmented on the basis of equipment and services. Based on equipment, the wireless and mobile backhaul market is segmented into microwave equipment, millimeter equipment, sub-6 GHz equipment, and test and measurement equipment. On the basis of services, the market is segmented into network services, system integration services, and professional services.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wireless and mobile backhaul market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wireless and mobile backhaul market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the wireless and mobile backhaul market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wireless and mobile backhaul in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the wireless and mobile backhaul market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from wireless and mobile backhaul market are anticipated to show lucrative growth opportunities in the future. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wireless and mobile backhaul market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the wireless and mobile backhaul market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Alcatel-Lucent

Broadcom

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

FUJITSU

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia

Tellabs, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

