Global ETFE Coatings Market 2020-2025:Advancement, Demand, Present Scenario, Profit, Technological Trends, Company Analysis and Regional Outlook
Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) is a fluorine-based plastic. It was designed to have high corrosion resistance and strength over a wide temperature range. ETFE is a polymer and its source-based name is poly(ethene-co-tetrafluoroethene). ETFE has a relatively high melting temperature, excellent chemical, electrical and high-energy radiation resistance properties. When burned, ETFE releases hydrofluoric acid.
The global ETFE Coatings market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of ETFE Coatings by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4157522
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Powder Coating
Fluid Dipping Coating
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Zeus Industrial
Intech Services
Toefco
Plas-tech Coatings
Crest Coating
Delta Coatings & Linings
Thermech Corp
Edlon
Slipmate
OGC
Nippon Fusso
Rudolf Gutbrod
BASF
AFT Fluorotec
Impreglon
Van Os-Duracoat
Thanavala Enterprise
Hi-tech Coatings
Fluton Valve
D. V. Polymers
Tefcoat
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 ETFE Coatings Industry
Figure ETFE Coatings Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of ETFE Coatings
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of ETFE Coatings
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of ETFE Coatings
Table Global ETFE Coatings Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 ETFE Coatings Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Powder Coating
Table Major Company List of Powder Coating
3.1.2 Fluid Dipping Coating
Table Major Company List of Fluid Dipping Coating
3.2 Market Size
Table Global ETFE Coatings Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global ETFE Coatings Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global ETFE Coatings Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global ETFE Coatings Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global ETFE Coatings Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global ETFE Coatings Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Zeus Industrial (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Zeus Industrial Profile
Table Zeus Industrial Overview List
4.1.2 Zeus Industrial Products & Services
4.1.3 Zeus Industrial Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Zeus Industrial (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Intech Services (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Intech Services Profile
Table Intech Services Overview List
4.2.2 Intech Services Products & Services
4.2.3 Intech Services Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Intech Services (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Toefco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Toefco Profile
Table Toefco Overview List
4.3.2 Toefco Products & Services
4.3.3 Toefco Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Toefco (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Plas-tech Coatings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Plas-tech Coatings Profile
Table Plas-tech Coatings Overview List
4.4.2 Plas-tech Coatings Products & Services
4.4.3 Plas-tech Coatings Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Plas-tech Coatings (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Crest Coating (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Crest Coating Profile
Table Crest Coating Overview List
4.5.2 Crest Coating Products & Services
4.5.3 Crest Coating Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Crest Coating (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Delta Coatings & Linings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Delta Coatings & Linings Profile
Table Delta Coatings & Linings Overview List
4.6.2 Delta Coatings & Linings Products & Services
4.6.3 Delta Coatings & Linings Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Delta Coatings & Linings (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Thermech Corp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Thermech Corp Profile
Table Thermech Corp Overview List
4.7.2 Thermech Corp Products & Services
4.7.3 Thermech Corp Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Thermech Corp (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Edlon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Edlon Profile
Table Edlon Overview List
4.8.2 Edlon Products & Services
4.8.3 Edlon Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Edlon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Slipmate (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Slipmate Profile
Table Slipmate Overview List
4.9.2 Slipmate Products & Services
4.9.3 Slipmate Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Slipmate (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 OGC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 OGC Profile
Table OGC Overview List
4.10.2 OGC Products & Services
4.10.3 OGC Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of OGC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Nippon Fusso (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Nippon Fusso Profile
Table Nippon Fusso Overview List
4.11.2 Nippon Fusso Products & Services
4.11.3 Nippon Fusso Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Nippon Fusso (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Rudolf Gutbrod (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Rudolf Gutbrod Profile
Table Rudolf Gutbrod Overview List
4.12.2 Rudolf Gutbrod Products & Services
4.12.3 Rudolf Gutbrod Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Rudolf Gutbrod (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 BASF (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 BASF Profile
Table BASF Overview List
4.13.2 BASF Products & Services
4.13.3 BASF Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of BASF (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 AFT Fluorotec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 AFT Fluorotec Profile
Table AFT Fluorotec Overview List
4.14.2 AFT Fluorotec Products & Services
4.14.3 AFT Fluorotec Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of AFT Fluorotec (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Impreglon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Impreglon Profile
Table Impreglon Overview List
4.15.2 Impreglon Products & Services
4.15.3 Impreglon Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Impreglon (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Van Os-Duracoat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Van Os-Duracoat Profile
Table Van Os-Duracoat Overview List
4.16.2 Van Os-Duracoat Products & Services
4.16.3 Van Os-Duracoat Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Van Os-Duracoat (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Thanavala Enterprise (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Thanavala Enterprise Profile
Table Thanavala Enterprise Overview List
4.17.2 Thanavala Enterprise Products & Services
4.17.3 Thanavala Enterprise Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Thanavala Enterprise (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Hi-tech Coatings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Hi-tech Coatings Profile
Table Hi-tech Coatings Overview List
4.18.2 Hi-tech Coatings Products & Services
4.18.3 Hi-tech Coatings Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hi-tech Coatings (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Fluton Valve (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Fluton Valve Profile
Table Fluton Valve Overview List
4.19.2 Fluton Valve Products & Services
4.19.3 Fluton Valve Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Fluton Valve (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 D. V. Polymers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 D. V. Polymers Profile
Table D. V. Polymers Overview List
4.20.2 D. V. Polymers Products & Services
4.20.3 D. V. Polymers Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of D. V. Polymers (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Tefcoat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Tefcoat Profile
Table Tefcoat Overview List
4.21.2 Tefcoat Products & Services
4.21.3 Tefcoat Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tefcoat (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global ETFE Coatings Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global ETFE Coatings Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global ETFE Coatings Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global ETFE Coatings Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global ETFE Coatings Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global ETFE Coatings Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America ETFE Coatings Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe ETFE Coatings Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific ETFE Coatings MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America ETFE Coatings Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa ETFE Coatings Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Construction
Figure ETFE Coatings Demand in Construction, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure ETFE Coatings Demand in Construction, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Electrical & Electronics
Figure ETFE Coatings Demand in Electrical & Electronics, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure ETFE Coatings Demand in Electrical & Electronics, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Others
Figure ETFE Coatings Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure ETFE Coatings Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table ETFE Coatings Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure ETFE Coatings Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure ETFE Coatings Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table ETFE Coatings Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table ETFE Coatings Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table ETFE Coatings Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table ETFE Coatings Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table ETFE Coatings Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global ETFE Coatings Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global ETFE Coatings Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global ETFE Coatings Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global ETFE Coatings Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America ETFE Coatings Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America ETFE Coatings Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America ETFE Coatings Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America ETFE Coatings Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe ETFE Coatings Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe ETFE Coatings Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe ETFE Coatings Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe ETFE Coatings Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific ETFE Coatings Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific ETFE Coatings Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific ETFE Coatings Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific ETFE Coatings Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America ETFE Coatings Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America ETFE Coatings Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America ETFE Coatings Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America ETFE Coatings Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa ETFE Coatings Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa ETFE Coatings Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa ETFE Coatings Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa ETFE Coatings Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table ETFE Coatings Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table ETFE Coatings Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4157522
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155