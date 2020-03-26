Phytonutrients Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2029

The global Phytonutrients market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global phytonutrients market by segmenting it in terms of type and application. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for phytonutrients in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual type, and application segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global phytonutrients market. Key players in the phytonutrients market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen, Döhler GmbH, DowDuPont Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Pharmachem Laboratories, LLC, Raisio PLC, and Takasago International Corporation, among others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Phytonutrients Market: Scope of the Report and Research Methodology

The report provides the estimated market size of phytonutrients for 2016 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of phytonutrients has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on type and application segments of phytonutrients market. Market size and forecast for each major type and application have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Chemical Society, International Council of Chemical Associations, 4m Associations, and European Union. Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, Type, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global phytonutrients market as follows:

Phytonutrients Market: Type Analysis

Carotenoids

Flavonoids

Phenolic Compounds

Phytosterols

Others

Phytonutrients Market: Application Analysis

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Hygiene

Animal Nutrition

Human Nutrition

Phytonutrients Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



