Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020-2025:Current Trends, Strategies, Top Key Players, Competitor Analysis and Regional Outlook
The global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Playground Artificial Grass Turf by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4154406
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Shaw Sports Turf
Ten Cate
Hellas Construction
FieldTurf
SportGroup Holding
ACT Global Sports
Controlled Products
Sprinturf
CoCreation Grass
Domo Sports Grass
TurfStore
Global Syn-Turf, Inc
DuPont
Challenger Industires
Mondo S.p.A
Polytan GmbH
Sports Field Holdings
Taishan
ForestGrass
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
School Playground
Public Playground
Stadium
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industry
Figure Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Playground Artificial Grass Turf
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Playground Artificial Grass Turf
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Playground Artificial Grass Turf
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Table Major Company List of Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
3.1.2 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Table Major Company List of Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
3.1.3 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type
Table Major Company List of Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Shaw Sports Turf (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Shaw Sports Turf Profile
Table Shaw Sports Turf Overview List
4.1.2 Shaw Sports Turf Products & Services
4.1.3 Shaw Sports Turf Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shaw Sports Turf (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Ten Cate (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Ten Cate Profile
Table Ten Cate Overview List
4.2.2 Ten Cate Products & Services
4.2.3 Ten Cate Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ten Cate (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Hellas Construction (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Hellas Construction Profile
Table Hellas Construction Overview List
4.3.2 Hellas Construction Products & Services
4.3.3 Hellas Construction Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hellas Construction (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 FieldTurf (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 FieldTurf Profile
Table FieldTurf Overview List
4.4.2 FieldTurf Products & Services
4.4.3 FieldTurf Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of FieldTurf (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 SportGroup Holding (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 SportGroup Holding Profile
Table SportGroup Holding Overview List
4.5.2 SportGroup Holding Products & Services
4.5.3 SportGroup Holding Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of SportGroup Holding (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 ACT Global Sports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 ACT Global Sports Profile
Table ACT Global Sports Overview List
4.6.2 ACT Global Sports Products & Services
4.6.3 ACT Global Sports Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ACT Global Sports (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Controlled Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Controlled Products Profile
Table Controlled Products Overview List
4.7.2 Controlled Products Products & Services
4.7.3 Controlled Products Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Controlled Products (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Sprinturf (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Sprinturf Profile
Table Sprinturf Overview List
4.8.2 Sprinturf Products & Services
4.8.3 Sprinturf Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sprinturf (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 CoCreation Grass (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 CoCreation Grass Profile
Table CoCreation Grass Overview List
4.9.2 CoCreation Grass Products & Services
4.9.3 CoCreation Grass Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of CoCreation Grass (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Domo Sports Grass (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Domo Sports Grass Profile
Table Domo Sports Grass Overview List
4.10.2 Domo Sports Grass Products & Services
4.10.3 Domo Sports Grass Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Domo Sports Grass (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 TurfStore (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 TurfStore Profile
Table TurfStore Overview List
4.11.2 TurfStore Products & Services
4.11.3 TurfStore Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of TurfStore (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Global Syn-Turf, Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Global Syn-Turf, Inc Profile
Table Global Syn-Turf, Inc Overview List
4.12.2 Global Syn-Turf, Inc Products & Services
4.12.3 Global Syn-Turf, Inc Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Global Syn-Turf, Inc (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 DuPont (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 DuPont Profile
Table DuPont Overview List
4.13.2 DuPont Products & Services
4.13.3 DuPont Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of DuPont (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Challenger Industires (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Challenger Industires Profile
Table Challenger Industires Overview List
4.14.2 Challenger Industires Products & Services
4.14.3 Challenger Industires Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Challenger Industires (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Mondo S.p.A (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Mondo S.p.A Profile
Table Mondo S.p.A Overview List
4.15.2 Mondo S.p.A Products & Services
4.15.3 Mondo S.p.A Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mondo S.p.A (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Polytan GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Polytan GmbH Profile
Table Polytan GmbH Overview List
4.16.2 Polytan GmbH Products & Services
4.16.3 Polytan GmbH Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Polytan GmbH (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Sports Field Holdings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Sports Field Holdings Profile
Table Sports Field Holdings Overview List
4.17.2 Sports Field Holdings Products & Services
4.17.3 Sports Field Holdings Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sports Field Holdings (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Taishan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Taishan Profile
Table Taishan Overview List
4.18.2 Taishan Products & Services
4.18.3 Taishan Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Taishan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 ForestGrass (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 ForestGrass Profile
Table ForestGrass Overview List
4.19.2 ForestGrass Products & Services
4.19.3 ForestGrass Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ForestGrass (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in School Playground
Figure Playground Artificial Grass Turf Demand in School Playground, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Playground Artificial Grass Turf Demand in School Playground, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Public Playground
Figure Playground Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Public Playground, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Playground Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Public Playground, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Stadium
Figure Playground Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Stadium, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Playground Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Stadium, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Others
Figure Playground Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Playground Artificial Grass Turf Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Playground Artificial Grass Turf Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Playground Artificial Grass Turf Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4154406
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155