Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2026

Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( AECOM, Aquatech International LLC, WS Atkins plc, Black & Veatch Holding Co., CH2M HILL Inc., Dow Water & Process Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ecolab Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, IDE Technologies, ITT Corporation, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Louis Berger, Mott Macdonald, Organo Corp., Ovivo Water Ltd., Paques, Remondis, Schlumberger Ltd., Suez Environnement S.A., Tetra Tech Inc., Veolia Water Technologies, Doosan Hydro Technology, Solenis, Xylem Inc., Severn Tren, DuBois Chemicals Inc., Siemens AG )

☯ Oil/water Separation

☯ Suspended Solids Removal

☯ Dissolved Solids Removal

☯ Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery

☯ Disinfection/Oxidation

☯ Others

☯ Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment

☯ Food & Beverage Industry

☯ Pulp & Paper Industry

☯ Healthcare Industry

☯ Other Industries

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

