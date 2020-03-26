Global Mattress Market 2020-2025:Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview

A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as or on a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc.; a framework of metal springs; or they may be inflatable. Mattresses are usually placed on top of a bed base which may be solid, as in the case of a platform bed, or elastic, e.g. with an upholstered wood and wire box spring or a slatted foundation. Flexible bed bases can prolong the life of the mattress. Popular in Europe, a divan incorporates both mattress and foundation in a single upholstered, footed unit. Divans have at least one innerspring layer as well as cushioning materials. They may be supplied with a secondary mattress and/or a removable “topper.”

The global Mattress market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Mattress by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Innerspring mattress

Foam mattress

Latex mattress

Others mattress

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Hilding Anders

Ruf-Betten

Serta

Recticel

Sealy

Breckle

Pikolin

Silentnight

Magniflex

Tempur-Pedic

Select Comfort

Ekornes

Veldeman Group

Auping Group

KingKoil

Ecus

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Private households

Hotels

Hospitals

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Mattress Industry

Figure Mattress Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Mattress

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Mattress

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Mattress

Table Global Mattress Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Mattress Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Innerspring mattress

Table Major Company List of Innerspring mattress

3.1.2 Foam mattress

Table Major Company List of Foam mattress

3.1.3 Latex mattress

Table Major Company List of Latex mattress

3.1.4 Others mattress

Table Major Company List of Others mattress

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Mattress Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Mattress Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Mattress Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Mattress Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Mattress Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Mattress Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Hilding Anders (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Hilding Anders Profile

Table Hilding Anders Overview List

4.1.2 Hilding Anders Products & Services

4.1.3 Hilding Anders Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hilding Anders (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Ruf-Betten (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Ruf-Betten Profile

Table Ruf-Betten Overview List

4.2.2 Ruf-Betten Products & Services

4.2.3 Ruf-Betten Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ruf-Betten (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Serta (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Serta Profile

Table Serta Overview List

4.3.2 Serta Products & Services

4.3.3 Serta Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Serta (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Recticel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Recticel Profile

Table Recticel Overview List

4.4.2 Recticel Products & Services

4.4.3 Recticel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Recticel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Sealy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Sealy Profile

Table Sealy Overview List

4.5.2 Sealy Products & Services

4.5.3 Sealy Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sealy (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Breckle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Breckle Profile

Table Breckle Overview List

4.6.2 Breckle Products & Services

4.6.3 Breckle Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Breckle (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Pikolin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Pikolin Profile

Table Pikolin Overview List

4.7.2 Pikolin Products & Services

4.7.3 Pikolin Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Pikolin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Silentnight (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Silentnight Profile

Table Silentnight Overview List

4.8.2 Silentnight Products & Services

4.8.3 Silentnight Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Silentnight (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Magniflex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Magniflex Profile

Table Magniflex Overview List

4.9.2 Magniflex Products & Services

4.9.3 Magniflex Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Magniflex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Tempur-Pedic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Tempur-Pedic Profile

Table Tempur-Pedic Overview List

4.10.2 Tempur-Pedic Products & Services

4.10.3 Tempur-Pedic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tempur-Pedic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Select Comfort (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Select Comfort Profile

Table Select Comfort Overview List

4.11.2 Select Comfort Products & Services

4.11.3 Select Comfort Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Select Comfort (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Ekornes (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Ekornes Profile

Table Ekornes Overview List

4.12.2 Ekornes Products & Services

4.12.3 Ekornes Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ekornes (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Veldeman Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Veldeman Group Profile

Table Veldeman Group Overview List

4.13.2 Veldeman Group Products & Services

4.13.3 Veldeman Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Veldeman Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Auping Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Auping Group Profile

Table Auping Group Overview List

4.14.2 Auping Group Products & Services

4.14.3 Auping Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Auping Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 KingKoil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 KingKoil Profile

Table KingKoil Overview List

4.15.2 KingKoil Products & Services

4.15.3 KingKoil Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of KingKoil (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Ecus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Ecus Profile

Table Ecus Overview List

4.16.2 Ecus Products & Services

4.16.3 Ecus Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ecus (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Mattress Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Mattress Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Mattress Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Mattress Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Mattress Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Mattress Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Mattress Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Mattress Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Mattress MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Mattress Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Mattress Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Private households

Figure Mattress Demand in Private households, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Mattress Demand in Private households, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Hotels

Figure Mattress Demand in Hotels, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Mattress Demand in Hotels, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Hospitals

Figure Mattress Demand in Hospitals, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Mattress Demand in Hospitals, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Others

Figure Mattress Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Mattress Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Mattress Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Mattress Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Mattress Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Mattress Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Mattress Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Mattress Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Mattress Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Mattress Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Mattress Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Mattress Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Mattress Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Mattress Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Mattress Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Mattress Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

