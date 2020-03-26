Global Eyewear Market 2020-2025:Industry Statistics, Services, Growing Trends, Company Profiles and Investment Opportunities

Eyewear is device that corrective or protective eyes. This report includes spectacles, contact lenses, and sunglasses etc. This report focuses on Premium Eyewear market.

The global Eyewear market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Eyewear by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4154349

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Prescription Eyeglasses

Sunglasses

Contact Lenses

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Essilor International

Grand Vision

Formosa Optical

Carl Zeiss AG

Hoya Corporation

De Rigo S.p.A.

Indo Internacional

Safilo Group S.p.A.

Johnson & Johnson

CIBA Vision

CooperVision

GBV

Marchon

Fielmann AG

Bausch & Lomb

Charmant

TEK Optical Canada

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Young Adults

Adults

Mature Adults

Seniors

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Eyewear Industry

Figure Eyewear Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Eyewear

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Eyewear

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Eyewear

Table Global Eyewear Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Eyewear Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Prescription Eyeglasses

Table Major Company List of Prescription Eyeglasses

3.1.2 Sunglasses

Table Major Company List of Sunglasses

3.1.3 Contact Lenses

Table Major Company List of Contact Lenses

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Eyewear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Eyewear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Eyewear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Eyewear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Eyewear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Eyewear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Luxottica Group S.p.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Profile

Table Luxottica Group S.p.A. Overview List

4.1.2 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Products & Services

4.1.3 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Luxottica Group S.p.A. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Essilor International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Essilor International Profile

Table Essilor International Overview List

4.2.2 Essilor International Products & Services

4.2.3 Essilor International Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Essilor International (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Grand Vision (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Grand Vision Profile

Table Grand Vision Overview List

4.3.2 Grand Vision Products & Services

4.3.3 Grand Vision Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Grand Vision (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Formosa Optical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Formosa Optical Profile

Table Formosa Optical Overview List

4.4.2 Formosa Optical Products & Services

4.4.3 Formosa Optical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Formosa Optical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Carl Zeiss AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Carl Zeiss AG Profile

Table Carl Zeiss AG Overview List

4.5.2 Carl Zeiss AG Products & Services

4.5.3 Carl Zeiss AG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Carl Zeiss AG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Hoya Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Hoya Corporation Profile

Table Hoya Corporation Overview List

4.6.2 Hoya Corporation Products & Services

4.6.3 Hoya Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hoya Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 De Rigo S.p.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 De Rigo S.p.A. Profile

Table De Rigo S.p.A. Overview List

4.7.2 De Rigo S.p.A. Products & Services

4.7.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of De Rigo S.p.A. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Indo Internacional (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Indo Internacional Profile

Table Indo Internacional Overview List

4.8.2 Indo Internacional Products & Services

4.8.3 Indo Internacional Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Indo Internacional (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Safilo Group S.p.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Safilo Group S.p.A. Profile

Table Safilo Group S.p.A. Overview List

4.9.2 Safilo Group S.p.A. Products & Services

4.9.3 Safilo Group S.p.A. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Safilo Group S.p.A. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Johnson & Johnson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

Table Johnson & Johnson Overview List

4.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Products & Services

4.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Johnson & Johnson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 CIBA Vision (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 CIBA Vision Profile

Table CIBA Vision Overview List

4.11.2 CIBA Vision Products & Services

4.11.3 CIBA Vision Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CIBA Vision (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 CooperVision (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 CooperVision Profile

Table CooperVision Overview List

4.12.2 CooperVision Products & Services

4.12.3 CooperVision Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CooperVision (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 GBV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 GBV Profile

Table GBV Overview List

4.13.2 GBV Products & Services

4.13.3 GBV Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GBV (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Marchon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Marchon Profile

Table Marchon Overview List

4.14.2 Marchon Products & Services

4.14.3 Marchon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Marchon (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Fielmann AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Fielmann AG Profile

Table Fielmann AG Overview List

4.15.2 Fielmann AG Products & Services

4.15.3 Fielmann AG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fielmann AG (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Bausch & Lomb (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Bausch & Lomb Profile

Table Bausch & Lomb Overview List

4.16.2 Bausch & Lomb Products & Services

4.16.3 Bausch & Lomb Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bausch & Lomb (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Charmant (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Charmant Profile

Table Charmant Overview List

4.17.2 Charmant Products & Services

4.17.3 Charmant Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Charmant (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 TEK Optical Canada (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 TEK Optical Canada Profile

Table TEK Optical Canada Overview List

4.18.2 TEK Optical Canada Products & Services

4.18.3 TEK Optical Canada Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TEK Optical Canada (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Eyewear Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Eyewear Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Eyewear Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Eyewear Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Eyewear Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Eyewear Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Eyewear Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Eyewear Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Eyewear MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Eyewear Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Eyewear Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Young Adults

Figure Eyewear Demand in Young Adults, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Eyewear Demand in Young Adults, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Adults

Figure Eyewear Demand in Adults, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Eyewear Demand in Adults, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Mature Adults

Figure Eyewear Demand in Mature Adults, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Eyewear Demand in Mature Adults, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Seniors

Figure Eyewear Demand in Seniors, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Eyewear Demand in Seniors, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Eyewear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Eyewear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Eyewear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Eyewear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Eyewear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Eyewear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Eyewear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Eyewear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Eyewear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Eyewear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Eyewear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Eyewear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Eyewear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Eyewear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Eyewear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Eyewear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Eyewear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Eyewear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Eyewear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Eyewear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Eyewear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Eyewear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Eyewear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Eyewear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Eyewear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Eyewear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Eyewear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Eyewear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Eyewear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Eyewear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4154349

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155