Global Airlaid Paper Market 2020-2025:Demand Analysis, Emerging Trends, Services, Growth, Key Players and Future Estimations
Airlaid paper is a textile-like material categorized as a nonwoven fabric made from fluff pulp. Compared with normal wet-laid paper and tissue, air-laid paper is very bulky, porous and soft. It has good water absorption properties and is much stronger compared with normal tissue.
The global Airlaid Paper market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Airlaid Paper by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper
Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Glatfelter
Georgia-Pacific
McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe
Duni AB
EAM Corporation?Domtar?
Fitesa
Oji Kinocloth
Kinsei Seishi
M&J Airlaid Products
Main S.p.A.
C-airlaid
ACI S.A.
National Nonwovens
China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology
Qiaohong New Materials
Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven
Elite Paper
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Feminine Hygiene
Consumer Wipes
Adult Incontinence
Industrial Wipes
Tabletop
Food Pads
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Airlaid Paper Industry
Figure Airlaid Paper Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Airlaid Paper
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Airlaid Paper
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Airlaid Paper
Table Global Airlaid Paper Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Airlaid Paper Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper
Table Major Company List of Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper
3.1.2 Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper
Table Major Company List of Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper
3.1.3 Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper
Table Major Company List of Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper
3.1.4 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Airlaid Paper Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Airlaid Paper Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Airlaid Paper Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Airlaid Paper Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Airlaid Paper Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Airlaid Paper Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Glatfelter (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Glatfelter Profile
Table Glatfelter Overview List
4.1.2 Glatfelter Products & Services
4.1.3 Glatfelter Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Glatfelter (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Georgia-Pacific (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Georgia-Pacific Profile
Table Georgia-Pacific Overview List
4.2.2 Georgia-Pacific Products & Services
4.2.3 Georgia-Pacific Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Georgia-Pacific (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Profile
Table McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Overview List
4.3.2 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Products & Services
4.3.3 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Duni AB (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Duni AB Profile
Table Duni AB Overview List
4.4.2 Duni AB Products & Services
4.4.3 Duni AB Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Duni AB (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 EAM Corporation?Domtar? (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 EAM Corporation?Domtar? Profile
Table EAM Corporation?Domtar? Overview List
4.5.2 EAM Corporation?Domtar? Products & Services
4.5.3 EAM Corporation?Domtar? Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of EAM Corporation?Domtar? (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Fitesa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Fitesa Profile
Table Fitesa Overview List
4.6.2 Fitesa Products & Services
4.6.3 Fitesa Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Fitesa (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Oji Kinocloth (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Oji Kinocloth Profile
Table Oji Kinocloth Overview List
4.7.2 Oji Kinocloth Products & Services
4.7.3 Oji Kinocloth Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Oji Kinocloth (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Kinsei Seishi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Kinsei Seishi Profile
Table Kinsei Seishi Overview List
4.8.2 Kinsei Seishi Products & Services
4.8.3 Kinsei Seishi Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kinsei Seishi (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 M&J Airlaid Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 M&J Airlaid Products Profile
Table M&J Airlaid Products Overview List
4.9.2 M&J Airlaid Products Products & Services
4.9.3 M&J Airlaid Products Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of M&J Airlaid Products (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Main S.p.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Main S.p.A. Profile
Table Main S.p.A. Overview List
4.10.2 Main S.p.A. Products & Services
4.10.3 Main S.p.A. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Main S.p.A. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 C-airlaid (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 C-airlaid Profile
Table C-airlaid Overview List
4.11.2 C-airlaid Products & Services
4.11.3 C-airlaid Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of C-airlaid (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 ACI S.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 ACI S.A. Profile
Table ACI S.A. Overview List
4.12.2 ACI S.A. Products & Services
4.12.3 ACI S.A. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ACI S.A. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 National Nonwovens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 National Nonwovens Profile
Table National Nonwovens Overview List
4.13.2 National Nonwovens Products & Services
4.13.3 National Nonwovens Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of National Nonwovens (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Profile
Table China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Overview List
4.14.2 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Products & Services
4.14.3 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Qiaohong New Materials (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Qiaohong New Materials Profile
Table Qiaohong New Materials Overview List
4.15.2 Qiaohong New Materials Products & Services
4.15.3 Qiaohong New Materials Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Qiaohong New Materials (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Profile
Table Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Overview List
4.16.2 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Products & Services
4.16.3 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Elite Paper (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Elite Paper Profile
Table Elite Paper Overview List
4.17.2 Elite Paper Products & Services
4.17.3 Elite Paper Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Elite Paper (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Airlaid Paper Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Airlaid Paper Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Airlaid Paper Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Airlaid Paper Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Airlaid Paper Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Airlaid Paper Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Airlaid Paper Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Airlaid Paper Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Airlaid Paper Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Airlaid Paper Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Feminine Hygiene
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Feminine Hygiene, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Feminine Hygiene, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Consumer Wipes
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Consumer Wipes, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Consumer Wipes, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Adult Incontinence
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Adult Incontinence, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Adult Incontinence, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Industrial Wipes
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Industrial Wipes, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Industrial Wipes, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.5 Demand in Tabletop
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Tabletop, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Tabletop, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.6 Demand in Food Pads
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Food Pads, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Food Pads, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.7 Demand in Others
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Airlaid Paper Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Airlaid Paper Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Airlaid Paper Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Airlaid Paper Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Airlaid Paper Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Airlaid Paper Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Airlaid Paper Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Airlaid Paper Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Airlaid Paper Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Airlaid Paper Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Airlaid Paper Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Airlaid Paper Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Airlaid Paper Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Airlaid Paper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Airlaid Paper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Airlaid Paper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Airlaid Paper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Airlaid Paper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Airlaid Paper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Airlaid Paper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Airlaid Paper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Airlaid Paper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Airlaid Paper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Airlaid Paper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Airlaid Paper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Airlaid Paper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Airlaid Paper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Airlaid Paper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Airlaid Paper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Airlaid Paper Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Airlaid Paper Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
