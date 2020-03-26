Global Peony Market 2020-2025:Size, Share, Market Statistics, End User, Top Companies and Industry Verticals
Peony is a flowering plant in the genus Paeonia, the only genus in the family Paeoniaceae. Peony varieties with huge, double flowers will be the focal point of the garden when they bloom in early summer. Single-flowered types are more subtle and combine well with other perennials. Flower colors include pink, red, white, and yellow, and the plants grow 18 inches to 3 feet tall, depending on the variety. Peonies make an attractive low hedge. However, they can take up to 3 years to mature, and don’t perform well in hot summer climates.
The global Peony market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Peony by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Paeonia Suffruticosa
Paeonia Lactiflora
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Arcieri’s Peonies
Kennicott
Adelman Peony Gardens
Castle Hayne Farms
Alaska Perfect Peony
Third Branch Flower
Pivoines Capano
Warmerdam Paeonia
3 Glaciers Farm
Echo Lake Farm
Meadowburn Farm
Spring Hill Peony Farm
Joslyn Peonies
Maple Ridge Peony Farm
Chilly Root Peony Farm
Simmons Paeonies
English Peonies
Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture
Zi Peony
Shenzhou Peony
Shaoyaomiao
APEONY
GuoSeTianXiang
Yongming Flowers
Zhongchuan Peony
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Domestic Field
Business Field
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Peony Industry
Figure Peony Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Peony
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Peony
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Peony
Table Global Peony Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Peony Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Paeonia Suffruticosa
Table Major Company List of Paeonia Suffruticosa
3.1.2 Paeonia Lactiflora
Table Major Company List of Paeonia Lactiflora
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Peony Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Peony Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Peony Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Peony Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Peony Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Peony Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Arcieri’s Peonies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Arcieri’s Peonies Profile
Table Arcieri’s Peonies Overview List
4.1.2 Arcieri’s Peonies Products & Services
4.1.3 Arcieri’s Peonies Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Arcieri’s Peonies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Kennicott (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Kennicott Profile
Table Kennicott Overview List
4.2.2 Kennicott Products & Services
4.2.3 Kennicott Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kennicott (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Adelman Peony Gardens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Adelman Peony Gardens Profile
Table Adelman Peony Gardens Overview List
4.3.2 Adelman Peony Gardens Products & Services
4.3.3 Adelman Peony Gardens Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Adelman Peony Gardens (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Castle Hayne Farms (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Castle Hayne Farms Profile
Table Castle Hayne Farms Overview List
4.4.2 Castle Hayne Farms Products & Services
4.4.3 Castle Hayne Farms Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Castle Hayne Farms (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Alaska Perfect Peony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Alaska Perfect Peony Profile
Table Alaska Perfect Peony Overview List
4.5.2 Alaska Perfect Peony Products & Services
4.5.3 Alaska Perfect Peony Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Alaska Perfect Peony (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Third Branch Flower (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Third Branch Flower Profile
Table Third Branch Flower Overview List
4.6.2 Third Branch Flower Products & Services
4.6.3 Third Branch Flower Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Third Branch Flower (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Pivoines Capano (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Pivoines Capano Profile
Table Pivoines Capano Overview List
4.7.2 Pivoines Capano Products & Services
4.7.3 Pivoines Capano Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Pivoines Capano (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Warmerdam Paeonia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Warmerdam Paeonia Profile
Table Warmerdam Paeonia Overview List
4.8.2 Warmerdam Paeonia Products & Services
4.8.3 Warmerdam Paeonia Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Warmerdam Paeonia (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 3 Glaciers Farm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 3 Glaciers Farm Profile
Table 3 Glaciers Farm Overview List
4.9.2 3 Glaciers Farm Products & Services
4.9.3 3 Glaciers Farm Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of 3 Glaciers Farm (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Echo Lake Farm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Echo Lake Farm Profile
Table Echo Lake Farm Overview List
4.10.2 Echo Lake Farm Products & Services
4.10.3 Echo Lake Farm Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Echo Lake Farm (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Meadowburn Farm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Meadowburn Farm Profile
Table Meadowburn Farm Overview List
4.11.2 Meadowburn Farm Products & Services
4.11.3 Meadowburn Farm Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Meadowburn Farm (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Spring Hill Peony Farm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Spring Hill Peony Farm Profile
Table Spring Hill Peony Farm Overview List
4.12.2 Spring Hill Peony Farm Products & Services
4.12.3 Spring Hill Peony Farm Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Spring Hill Peony Farm (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Joslyn Peonies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Joslyn Peonies Profile
Table Joslyn Peonies Overview List
4.13.2 Joslyn Peonies Products & Services
4.13.3 Joslyn Peonies Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Joslyn Peonies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Maple Ridge Peony Farm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Maple Ridge Peony Farm Profile
Table Maple Ridge Peony Farm Overview List
4.14.2 Maple Ridge Peony Farm Products & Services
4.14.3 Maple Ridge Peony Farm Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Maple Ridge Peony Farm (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Chilly Root Peony Farm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Chilly Root Peony Farm Profile
Table Chilly Root Peony Farm Overview List
4.15.2 Chilly Root Peony Farm Products & Services
4.15.3 Chilly Root Peony Farm Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Chilly Root Peony Farm (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Simmons Paeonies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Simmons Paeonies Profile
Table Simmons Paeonies Overview List
4.16.2 Simmons Paeonies Products & Services
4.16.3 Simmons Paeonies Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Simmons Paeonies (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 English Peonies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 English Peonies Profile
Table English Peonies Overview List
4.17.2 English Peonies Products & Services
4.17.3 English Peonies Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of English Peonies (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture Profile
Table Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture Overview List
4.18.2 Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture Products & Services
4.18.3 Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Zi Peony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Zi Peony Profile
Table Zi Peony Overview List
4.19.2 Zi Peony Products & Services
4.19.3 Zi Peony Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Zi Peony (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Shenzhou Peony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Shenzhou Peony Profile
Table Shenzhou Peony Overview List
4.20.2 Shenzhou Peony Products & Services
4.20.3 Shenzhou Peony Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shenzhou Peony (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Shaoyaomiao (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Shaoyaomiao Profile
Table Shaoyaomiao Overview List
4.21.2 Shaoyaomiao Products & Services
4.21.3 Shaoyaomiao Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shaoyaomiao (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 APEONY (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 APEONY Profile
Table APEONY Overview List
4.22.2 APEONY Products & Services
4.22.3 APEONY Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of APEONY (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 GuoSeTianXiang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 GuoSeTianXiang Profile
Table GuoSeTianXiang Overview List
4.23.2 GuoSeTianXiang Products & Services
4.23.3 GuoSeTianXiang Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of GuoSeTianXiang (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 Yongming Flowers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 Yongming Flowers Profile
Table Yongming Flowers Overview List
4.24.2 Yongming Flowers Products & Services
4.24.3 Yongming Flowers Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yongming Flowers (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Zhongchuan Peony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Zhongchuan Peony Profile
Table Zhongchuan Peony Overview List
4.25.2 Zhongchuan Peony Products & Services
4.25.3 Zhongchuan Peony Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Zhongchuan Peony (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Peony Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Peony Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Peony Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Peony Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Peony Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Peony Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Peony Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Peony Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Peony MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Peony Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Peony Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Domestic Field
Figure Peony Demand in Domestic Field, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Peony Demand in Domestic Field, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Business Field
Figure Peony Demand in Business Field, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Peony Demand in Business Field, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Peony Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Peony Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Peony Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Peony Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Peony Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Peony Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Peony Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Peony Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Peony Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Peony Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Peony Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Peony Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Peony Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Peony Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Peony Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Peony Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Peony Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Peony Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Peony Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Peony Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Peony Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Peony Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Peony Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Peony Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Peony Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Peony Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Peony Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Peony Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Peony Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Peony Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Peony Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Peony Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Peony Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Peony Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
