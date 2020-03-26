Europe Fire Testing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Applus Services, Bureau Veritas, Dekra, Element Materials Technology

The fire testing market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1.96 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.18 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

A fire testing technique is used to determine whether fire protection products meet performance criteria as set out in applicable legislation or building code. Apart from those on firestops, there are many different types of fire tests. Walls and floors themselves are tested, closures within them, including windows, fire doors, structural steel, fire dampers, and others. Fire tests are conducted both on active as well as passive fire protection items. Each has different test scales and methods. There are several tests, including small-scale, full-scale, and bench-scale tests. There are tests conducted on systems as well as on materials, such as intumescent. To be sure of the components used within a system.

The fire testing market continues to witness a significant proportion of mergers and acquisitions between the leading market players operating in the fire testing market. Factors such as the presence of a considerable number of market players and high market competitiveness coupled with limited organic growth opportunities have attributed to the substantial amount of mergers and acquisitions between the market players. The consistent advancement in technology, along with periodic modification into the existing industry-standard practice is anticipated, continue to offer steady market growth opportunities for the fire testing market players. Besides, the recent rise in emphasis on the integration of digital technologies into the testing solutions is gaining significant traction and is subsequently projected to be the dominant market driving force during the coming few years. Furthermore, continuous economic prosperity, along with growing infrastructural investment in emerging economies, is also expected to provide attractive business growth opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

Currently, Germany is dominating the fire testing market in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the fire testing market in the region. The Machinery & Equipment (M&E) is a very important sector of the country; 18 out of 33 M&E sectors globally comprises of leaders manufacturing plant & machinery from Germany. Germany is highly industrialized, and leading industries include automotive, chemical, food & beverage, as well as the electronics industry. The country’s chemical & plastic sector comprises of over 3800 companies. Further, the automotive industry gains the highest revenue in the country. Moreover, Germany is also known for the production of electronic complex services. The electronic and electrical companies located in Germany produce over 100 thousand diverse products, including automation systems, household appliances, electronic medical equipment, and others.

EUROPE Fire testing MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Fire Testing Market – By Service

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Europe Fire Testing Market – By Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourced

Europe Fire Testing Market – By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Industrial & Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Others



Europe Fire testing Market – By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe



Europe Fire testing Market – Companies Mentioned

Applus Services, SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Dekra

Element Materials Technology

International Fire Consultants Group

Intertek Group plc

SGS SA

TUV SUD AG

UL LLC

United Technologies Corporation

